JT & Saucy Santana Make Up After Nasty Twitter Spat

The City Girls' camp has been subject to a whole lot of unexpected and Earth-shattering drama for the past few days. Moreover, this all culminated in a spat between group members Yung Miami and JT on social media, which has fortunately since resolved and has now set the precedent for how other feuds could culminate between their associates moving forward. For example, the latter of the Florida rappers also caught some strays from Saucy Santana, who questioned why he's always felt slighted by her. After a brief back-and-forth, the two frequent collaborators seem to have made up, per one of Santana's last tweets at press time.

"If I'm ever mad I have a reason to be behind close doors you have done stuff to me that you think I should just get over!" JT began on Twitter. "You never come to my defense when I would've literally took a bullet for you!" "BINGO!!!!" Saucy Santana quote-tweeted. "The last sentence is the problem. This what it ALWAYS been! How much have I bigged u up!!! Had your back! Been w/ u thru highs & lows! Always congratulated! Boosted confidence & egos! U know the real so why it's always shade for me?! One minute you love me. Next minute I'm 'Caresha friend.'

Read More: Yung Miami Delivers An NSFW Clap Back To Saucy Santana’s Twerking Video

Saucy Santana Questions The City Girl's Shade

"Never did NOTHING Ill to you, @ThegirlJT," Saucy Santana continued. "Somehow I always ended up on the receiving of the shade. From the live when u first got out when then followed Blocc Boy JB calling me a f***ot and u sat dea! Snatching mics at rollong loud, calling me your 'favorite opp' on your bday. What have I ever done to you?! Besides be a FRIEND." "Your career started from being disrespected on live!" JT clapped back. "You really tryna play me as a homophobe? Wow! To be fair i didn't know how to work like I had just got out & rolling loud got time limits I GAVE you my mic to begin with.... WHOA! SMH baby don't do this to me!"

JT Responds, Santana Clarifies That It's All Good Now

Then, Santana reposted an old video of the two at a club embracing, and captioned it with: "How the story ENDS! We talked! [heart emoji] Moving forward!" Not only that, but it seems like the City Girls MC's feud with GloRilla might reach a similar conclusion, as it seems like neither side is really taking it all that seriously. For more news on Saucy Santana, JT, and Yung Miami, check back in with HNHH.

Read More: Cam’ron Blasts Gilbert Arenas For Approving Of Saucy Santana’s Twerking