Yung Miami Delivers An NSFW Clap Back To Saucy Santana's Twerking Video

Yung Miami and Saucy Santana have crossed paths many times both online and in person. A big reason is that they are both drawn into dramatic situations like clockwork. Earlier this week Saucy dropped his newest song "Standin' on Business!" It's his first new music of any kind this year and unsurprisingly he did some promo for the track. One of those pieces of promo is a video of him twerking to the song that he shared to Instagram asking fans to share the track.

But Yung Miami pulled up in the comments with some cheeky observations about the video. She left a few comments on the post. In the first, she says "Santana that's not even a twerking song fr!" Fans in her replies agree pointing out that he will twerk to almost any song. But it's her second comment that really drew some attention. "Nahhh that thang just itty bitty ain't no tuck" her second comment reads. The NSFW reply had some fans absolutely stunned. Check out the original video and Miami's comments below.

Yung Miami Stuns Fans With Saucy Santana Joke

Fans in the comments observing the entire situation went wild over Miami's jokes. "Ain't no tuck is nasty work" one of the top comments responding to the post reads and it's far from the only one expressing that sentiment. "Ain’t no tuck is crazy lmao" and "Friend said ain’t no tuck good lawd" two other comments read.

Recently Yung Miami has been talking a lot about her podcast Caresha Please. That started earlier this month when she released a new drinking game themed around the show. It featured shot glasses and card prompts for friends to ask each other while playing. The subject came back up a few weeks later when she confessed what kind of money she was making off just the card game alone. What do you think of Yung Miami's hilariously NSFW joke at Saucy Santana's expense? Do you think Saucy should be mad at her over the comment? Let us know in the comment section below.

