Cam'ron Blasts Gilbert Arenas For Approving Of Saucy Santana's Twerking

Cam'ron has once again shown his deep-seated homophobia as he reacted to Gilbert Arenas speaking positively about a video of Saucy Santana twerking. The It Is What It Is host told Arenas to focus on "female a--es" instead of praising Santana. As mentioned, this is just the latest example of Cam'ron very publicly having issues with men expressing an attraction or appreciation for other men. He and fellow host Ma$e cried with laughter about Dwyane Wade painting his nails. Furthermore, the pair has gone as far as to suggest that queer athletes should be segregated from their straight teammates.

However, Cam'ron also gets very upset if you suggest he is gay. “You know how long I had to hear, ‘Cam’s gay, he wears pink’? Bring your mother around, n-gga. See if she gives a f-ck, n-gga. See if your mom gives a whole f-ck, n-gga. I’ll tell her how gay I am. I’ll f-ck her in the pink mink,” Cam'ron said on a July 2023 episode of It Is What It Is.

Read More: Is Ryan Garcia On Cocaine? Cam'ron Certainly Thinks So

Cam'ron Shades Nick Young For Sharing Story About Draya Michele And Gilbert Arenas

However, appreciating Saucy Santana is not the only part of Arenas' recent conversation with Nick Young that Cam'ron took issue with. The It Is What It Is host sounded off after Young shared a salacious story about how Draya Michele and Arenas once hooked up. “Shoutout to Shabazz [OG], he made a great point. He said, ‘Y’all n-ggas is not having them morning meetings with yourself in the mirror.’ You know, that three second to 33 second meeting with yourself in the mirror. Cause y’all n-ggas is just running around saying everything. How is your man getting a blowjob in the backseat change your life? He getting his d-ck sucked — pause — but it changed your life? Why are you commenting on that n-gga getting fellatio’d and you wasn’t even getting fellatio?" Killa asked on It Is What It Is.

However, Cam'ron is not the only person who has been sounding off on Young for his comments. Patrick Beverley has defended Michele after Young's story. "Sidenote Yal foul. Not cool, not at all. @GilsArenaShow Yal old asl talking about another man Lady. Not cool gang. @PatBevPod," Beverley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. However many people in Beverley's comments tried to defend Young and Arenas, saying the two men were just trying to "warn" Green about Michele.

Read More: Draya Michele Allegedly Used To Babysit Jalen Green's Ex

[via]