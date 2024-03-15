Saucy Santana Checks Gilbert Arenas For Laughing About Friendship With Nick Young

Saucy Santana has no time for Gilbert Arenas finding his friendship with Nick Young funny. "I really be having to check these n-ggas. WTF is funny about a straight man saying he cool w/ me?! I’m one of the realest niggas you’ll ever fucking meet!!! I literally just talked about this weird sh-t on LHH. N-ggas be scared of what they peers gon think. B-tch, what’s funny about being cool w/ me?! I’m very respectful. Ion size n-ggas. Ion try n-ggas. I do ME! And be in my own lane. Nick KNOW that! That’s why I was the first name he mentioned!" Santana wrote on X.

However, it's only the latest piece of backlash to stem from Young's interview with Arenas. Patrick Beverley has defended Draya Michele and Jalen Green after Young shared a salacious story about the reality star on Arenas' podcast. "Sidenote Yal foul. Not cool, not at all. @GilsArenaShow Yal old asl talking about another man Lady. Not cool gang. @PatBevPod," Beverley wrote on X, formerly Twitter. However many people in Beverley's comments tried to defend Young and Arenas, saying the two men were just trying to "warn" Green about Michele.

Meanwhile, Cam'ron thought that Young was just being plain weird. “Shoutout to Shabazz [OG], he made a great point. He said, ‘Y’all n-ggas is not having them morning meetings with yourself in the mirror.’ You know, that three second to 33 second meeting with yourself in the mirror. Cause y’all n-ggas is just running around saying everything. How is your man getting a blowjob in the backseat change your life? He getting his d-ck sucked — pause — but it changed your life? Why are you commenting on that n-gga getting fellatio’d and you wasn’t even getting fellatio?" Killa asked on It Is What It Is.

Meanwhile, Michele herself has said that some days she feels like she is "struggling to breathe" amid the wave of hate she has received over her relationship with Jalen Green. Previously, Michele had shared words from a self-proclaimed medicine woman in response to the hate. "Get comfortable being misunderstood. Only a fraction of people will be able to truly grasp your essence. You are not on anyone else’s timeline of comprehension. Also, it’s none of your business how others choose to perceive you. Most High sees you clearly - let that be enough," read the tweet.

