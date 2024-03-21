Gilbert Arenas Has No Problem With Kobe Bryant's Parents Selling His Championship Rings

Gilbert Arenas has defended the parents of Kobe Bryant from critics who have taken issue with their decision to sell their son's championship rings. "They broke. They got no money. You can't be mad because they're selling the rings. The money wasn't left to them. They tryna eat," Arenas argued. While Kobe's will has never been made public, it is believed that almost all of his money went to his wife Vanessa.

Of course, that decision in itself has been criticized online. Dr. Umar took aim at Vanessa last year for not spending the money she inherited on the Black community. Umar pointed to a "sports initiative" that Bryant recently started with "six predominantly white colleges". Umar's anger came as a result of Bryant not "choosing a single HBCU". Umar was referring to the Mamba & Mambacita Sports Foundation. In September, the foundation announced partnerships with UConn, USC, Kentucky, Oregon, Duke, and LSU. Of note - UConn was seen as the frontrunner in the recruitment of Gigi Bryant before her death.

Read More: Saucy Santana Checks Gilbert Arenas For Laughing About Friendship With Nick Young

Cam'ron Blasts Gilbert Arenas For Approving Of Saucy Santana's Twerking

Elsewhere, Cam'ron once again showed his deep-seated homophobia as he reacted to Gilbert Arenas speaking positively about a video of Saucy Santana twerking. The It Is What It Is host told Arenas to focus on "female a--es" instead of praising Santana. As mentioned, this is just the latest example of Cam'ron very publicly having issues with men expressing an attraction or appreciation for other men. He and fellow host Ma$e cried with laughter about Dwyane Wade painting his nails. Furthermore, the pair has gone as far as to suggest that queer athletes should be segregated from their straight teammates.

However, Cam'ron also gets very upset if you suggest he is gay. “You know how long I had to hear, ‘Cam’s gay, he wears pink’? Bring your mother around, n-gga. See if she gives a f-ck, n-gga. See if your mom gives a whole f-ck, n-gga. I’ll tell her how gay I am. I’ll f-ck her in the pink mink,” Cam'ron said on a July 2023 episode of It Is What It Is.

Read More: Is Ryan Garcia On Cocaine? Cam'ron Certainly Thinks So

[via]