rhinoplasty
- GramCardi B Is Tired Of People Bringing Up Her Cosmetic Surgery: "It's Getting Old"When a social media user tried to compliment her while saying the rapper had a nose job, Cardi detailed her rhinoplasty.By Erika Marie
- GossipSummer Walker Nose Job Rumors Heat UpSummer Walker fans believe the singer has undergone plastic surgery because of how different her nose looks in new pictures.By Alex Zidel
- GossipCardi B Nose Job Rumors IntensifyCardi B's nose is under inspection as fans believe she's undergone plastic surgery.By Alex Zidel
- EntertainmentKim Kardashian Responds To Nose Job RumorsKim Kardashian West is setting the record straight.By Alex Zidel
- MusicSZA's New Photos Have Fans Convinced She's Gotten Plastic SurgeryPeople believe that SZA has gone under the knife.By Alex Zidel