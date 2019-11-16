gala
- StreetwearIce Spice Hits Pre-Grammys Gala Amid Alleged Latto Feud & Fanbase ClashingThe Rick Owens-clad rapper hasn't really taken any shots at Latto or other femcees her fanbase is fighting, but folks are still buzzing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SportsJalen Hurts Vibes With Tems At "TIME" GalaThe pair appeared to have a nice conversation.By Ben Mock
- MusicJay-Z, Swizz Beatz, And N.O.R.E. Link Up At Spirit Of Life GalaThis year's event honored music industry executive and entrepreneur Lyor Cohen.By Caroline Fisher
- MixtapesEarl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist Share Full Version Of "Voir Dire" To StreamingEarl and Alc's album from earlier this year finally lands on streaming.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicJay-Z And His Mother Were Among The Honorees At Brooklyn Library GalaThe rapper and his mother were honored by the Brooklyn Public Library.By Lavender Alexandria
- ReviewsEarl Sweatshirt & The Alchemist "VOIR DIRE" ReviewEarl and Uncle Al champion honesty, growth, and sincere, simple emotion to revitalize familiar territory and craft a powerfully tender sonic diary.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearJay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th Anniversary Gala Gathered All The StarsLil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Hov's mother Gloria Carter, and A$AP Ferg were among the famous attendees.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- StreetwearLori Harvey & Teyana Taylor Looked Stunning At Cannes Film FestivalThe two were among many celebrities at the event's amfAR gala in southern France.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- RelationshipsKeke Palmer On Her Sexuality: "I Always Felt Like I Was A Little Bit Of Everything"The "True Jackson VP" alum was honoured with a Vanguard Award this weekend by the Los Angeles LGBT Center.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureYung Miami Boasts Diamond Ring Again At Pre-Grammys GalaAfter debuting the bling at her birthday bash, the City Girl is fueling engagement rumors even further at the music awards ceremony.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureLil' Kim Honors Notorious B.I.G. On His 50th Birthday: "The King Lives On"Lil' Kim held a star-studded gala in honor of The Notorious B.I.G.'s 50th birthday in NYC.By Cole Blake
- MusicJay-Z Gives Meme-Worthy Facial Expression In Photo With DJ KhaledTaken at Jay-Z's classy fundraiser. By Noah C