Jay-Z And His Mother Were Among The Honorees At Brooklyn Library Gala

Jay-Z has continued to represent New York and Brooklyn in particular as much as anyone. For all the love he's shown his hometown over the years, it's paying him back. Recently the Brooklynn Public Library hosted a Gala where both Jay and his mother Dr. Gloria Carter were honored. He was introduced by NYC Mayor Eric Adams and gave a speech that had fans both in person and online cracking up.

“I figured if these young men could speak on behalf of their dad, I could speak on behalf of my mom. Dr. Gloria had to see a doctor earlier. She’s gonna be very upset that I told y’all that. She gave me a very bad excuse and I couldn’t do it and lie to the good people of Brooklyn," Jay-Z opened his speech to laughs in the room. That wasn't even the only hilarious line he delivered about his mother. “I think she’s hungover. There’s no other way to put it. She wanted to be with you guys but this is what she would want me to say. Y’all not taping this, are you?” he followed it up. Check out some clips from his speech below.

Jay-Z Draws Laughs During Library Gala Speech

Over the weekend, Jay-Z hosted an event of his own. It was a high-roller James Bond-themed casino party with a stacked celebrity guest list. The party was a charity event seeking to raise money for criminal justice reform through the REFORM Alliance. They achieved a pretty lofty goal of raising $24 million to donate to the charity.

One name who wasn't at the casino event was Beyonce. Jay-Z's own wife missed the event but had a pretty good reason. She had just wrapped up the final show on her Renaissance tour. The massive tour concluded the night before the casino event so it's hard to blame her for missing out. What do you think of Jay-Z's speech while he and his mother were honored at the Brooklyn Public Library Gala? Let us know in the comment section below.

