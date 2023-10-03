Jay-Z And His Mother Were Among The Honorees At Brooklyn Library Gala

The rapper and his mother were honored by the Brooklyn Public Library.

BYLavender Alexandria
Jay-Z And His Mother Were Among The Honorees At Brooklyn Library Gala

Jay-Z has continued to represent New York and Brooklyn in particular as much as anyone. For all the love he's shown his hometown over the years, it's paying him back. Recently the Brooklynn Public Library hosted a Gala where both Jay and his mother Dr. Gloria Carter were honored. He was introduced by NYC Mayor Eric Adams and gave a speech that had fans both in person and online cracking up.

“I figured if these young men could speak on behalf of their dad, I could speak on behalf of my mom. Dr. Gloria had to see a doctor earlier. She’s gonna be very upset that I told y’all that. She gave me a very bad excuse and I couldn’t do it and lie to the good people of Brooklyn," Jay-Z opened his speech to laughs in the room. That wasn't even the only hilarious line he delivered about his mother. “I think she’s hungover. There’s no other way to put it. She wanted to be with you guys but this is what she would want me to say. Y’all not taping this, are you?” he followed it up. Check out some clips from his speech below.

Read More: Cardi B Praises “Super Moguls” Rihanna And Jay-Z

Jay-Z Draws Laughs During Library Gala Speech

Over the weekend, Jay-Z hosted an event of his own. It was a high-roller James Bond-themed casino party with a stacked celebrity guest list. The party was a charity event seeking to raise money for criminal justice reform through the REFORM Alliance. They achieved a pretty lofty goal of raising $24 million to donate to the charity.

One name who wasn't at the casino event was Beyonce. Jay-Z's own wife missed the event but had a pretty good reason. She had just wrapped up the final show on her Renaissance tour. The massive tour concluded the night before the casino event so it's hard to blame her for missing out. What do you think of Jay-Z's speech while he and his mother were honored at the Brooklyn Public Library Gala? Let us know in the comment section below.

Read More: Jay-Z “Volume 2… Hard Knock Life” Turns 25

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Lavender Alexandria
Lavender Alexandria is a music and culture journalist based in Charlotte, North Carolina. She’s covered dozens of musical genres and styles from the most mainstream to the most experimental and underground on her blog and accompanying YouTube channel that looks at music, pop culture, and Billboard charts since 2017: Lav’s Music Corner. Lavender has produced editorial and listicle content both in written and video form over the past far years and has also interviewed up-and-coming artists like Jess Williamson. Her experiences covering culture have taken her from Hyperpop parties in LA to underground rap shows in Atlanta, to DIY punk shows in Charlotte. Lavender has also written for iHeartRadio, covering some of the biggest artists in Hip Hop such as Ice Spice, Drake, Doja Cat and Cardi B. She also has bylines with ScreenRant and continues to write for Ringtone magazine. Lavender is a lifelong Charlotte Hornets fan and her favorite rap artists include Clipping, Little Simz, Earl Sweatshirt, and Kendrick Lamar.