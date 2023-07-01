The Shawn Carter Foundation, providing a scholarship fund for over 200 low-income students in the United States, recently turned 20 years old. Moreover, Jay-Z and his mother Gloria Carter, who founded the organization, were among the star-studded crown at the black tie gala celebrating it. Other attendees include Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Michael Rubin, Robert Kraft, Babyface, DJ Khaled, A$AP Ferg, Miguel, Yo Gotti, Tinashe… the list goes on. In fact, Babyface even performed at the event for its guests. Overall, it seems like it was an opulent but also warm and welcome gathering celebrating the impact of this organization.

Not only that, but Gloria Carter and Roxanne Wiltshire actually made their first public appearance since getting married almost two weeks ago. Similar to this black tie gala, Jay-Z’s mother’s special day also hosted a gaggle of celebrities and A-lsit loved ones to join the festivities. Tyler Perry, Kelly Rowland, Robin Roberts, Corey Gamble, and Tina Knowles were among many others who had a great time at the ceremony. These days, there’s a lot to celebrate when it comes to the Roc, and even if it’s from afar, it’s heartening to see.

Jay-Z & More At The Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala

Meanwhile, the New York rap legend himself was the subject of celebration himself this week. Furthermore, the Brooklyn Public Library opened an exhibition on Jay-Z’s illustrious and multi-pronged career titled “The Book of HOV.” A lot of big names pulled up to the installation’s opening night, with Questlove in particular expressing awe at the project. Jay’s superstar wife Beyoncé also recently shared some photos of the occasion, stealing the show as always with her fits. The exhibition goes over his many career accomplishments, classic memorabilia, forays into business and philanthropy, and much more.

Of course, all these grand events seem like just another bullet point on the calendar for the 53-year-old MC. While his career made him practically untouchable at this point, the reasons behind these three celebrations display the undeniable, positive, far-reaching, but also very humanistic influence he has. A foundation’s 20 years of service to those most in need, a loving mother’s day of love and companionship, and a tribute to a career that inspired millions. A blueprint for a historic career beyond reasonable doubt. Regardless of that pun, stick around on HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jay-Z.

