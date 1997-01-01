Jay-Z came from a rough upbringing, but his success compelled him to lift his peers and friends along with him. Moreover, Emory Jones, longtime friend of Hov’s, pulled up to Ear Pollution on Wednesday (July 12) to speak on their relationship, among other topics. His story detailed how, according to historian Ain’t No Jigga, he pleaded guilty to drug distribution charges in 1997, and served time until 2016 following a 2000 sentence. Furthermore, Jones’ loyalty and good-hearted nature led the New York rap legend to reciprocate it in full.

“From day one, the main thing I did to set the tone was when I used to call home I would tell my brothers, ‘Y’all don’t owe me nothing,’” Emory Jones remarked of speaking to Jay-Z from behind bars. “It start there. What we did for each other, we did from [the heart]. So once you clear that slate coming from me, that’s that balance right there. I can’t look at it like you and the world owe me something. That’s where we go wrong when we go in the system.”

Read More: Killer Mike Reflects On His Relationship With JAY-Z

Emory Jones Speaks On Jay-Z’s Loyalty

Upon his release in 2016, Jones became Head of Lifestyle at Roc Nation and went on to co-found the Paper Planes apparel company and land a partnership with PUMA. Jay-Z had paid homage to his friend on the 2006 Kingdom Come track “Do U Wanna Ride,” with Kanye West production and a John Legend feature. “When Jay did the John Legend song, he was like, ‘Yo I wanna do this song,’” the Maryland-born businessman told The Breakfast Club in 2017. “The first thing I told him was, ‘We don’t need a song to solidify who we are. We know who we are for each other.’ He gave it to me and I was like ‘F**k!’ I’m in jail and it was just like a tear-jerker because he wanted to show how much he appreciated me the same way I appreciate him.

“The guards used to always try to befriend me,” Jones continued. “One day one of them pulled me in the office and played the song for me. To me, that got me through that last three years or two years. I’m like, ‘I’m good now.’ That’s the beautiful thing of the music. Jay’s music got me through.” On that note, keep checking in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Jay-Z, his loyalty, and his impact.

Read More: Bun B Thought His First Phone Call From Jay-Z Was A Prank Call

[via]