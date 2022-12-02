Monday, November 28 marked the 16th anniversary of Clipse’s Hell Hath No Fury. Serving as the duo’s second release on Pharrell’s now-defunct Star Trak label, HHNF is widely considered a Hip-Hop classic. For that very reason, everyone from music journalists to high-profile rappers set aside some time to reflect on HHNF’s legacy earlier this week.

For instance, Tyler, The Creator — who is a well-documented Neptunes fan — acknowledged his appreciation for the album on Twitter. “Important,” he tweeted. “life for me is before and after i seen this video in 06. NOTHING compares.”

In response to Tyler’s thoughts on the album, Fakeshore Drive’s Andrew Barber offered a fascinating reply. Barber shared a screenshot of an archived Pusha T interview, which reminded fans of Hell Hath No Fury’s ties to Jay-Z.

Pusha T once explained the uncanny connection between Hell Hath No Fury and Jay-Z’s Kingdom Come.

According to Pusha T’s 2011 Complex interview, Clipse’s revered third studio album was originally in Jay-Z’s hands. In fact, the It’s Almost Dry artist confirmed the production for Hell Hath No Fury was meant for Kingdom Come. Although Clipse’s album dropped a week after Jay-Z’s infamous comeback album, the records were more intertwined than fans initially realized.

“Hell Hath No Fury was actually a Jay-Z album, Pharrell had originally made all those records for Jay-Z’s Kingdom Come,” Pusha T said. “I got wind of all these records and for whatever reason the deal wasn’t solidified. Then whatever was going down and whatever red tape happens during albums, Jay-Z picks other beats. And we ended up getting it back.”

“There was quite a few of [those beats meant for Jay],” he continued. “It was like, ‘Momma I’m So Sorry,’ ‘Riding Around Shining,’ ‘We Got It For Cheap,’ ‘Chinese New Year.’ An amazing portion of the album were Jay-Z beats.”

Furthermore, Pusha T has continued to discuss the connection between Hell Hath No Fury and Kingdom Come in recent years. In a 2018 interview with Complex, Pusha T even admitted to treating the projects as companion albums.

Pharrell Williams, Nico, Jay-Z and Pusha T of Clipse (Photo by Gregory Pace/FilmMagic)

“You have to remember that Kingdom Come came out the same year as Hell Hath No Fury. So me, being the competitor, I always used to A and B them joints, ’cause you know there’s no album better than Hell Hath No Fury,” Push explained. “So discovering the gems on Kingdom Come was like, I had to. Man, I definitely lived with that album and was very, very meticulous in thumbing through it when it first dropped.”

