No Malice Hopes Clipse Can Collaborate With Coldplay And The Killers

Clipse is officially back in action and the duo of Pusha T and his brother No Malice are ready to talk about the future of their legendary rap group. In a new interview with GOAT Mag the two talk about where Clipse may go next and they don't exactly agree. Malice was asked about collaborations and quickly delivered the kind of answer you'd expect. “As far as Hip Hop goes, the highwater mark is always collaborating with JAY-Z, so I would like that,” he said. But he followed up on that thought with a surprising addition.

No Malice put his major ambitions on display answering what non-rap artists he might want to work with. “Outside of Hip Hop, I would like to see Clipse with artists like Coldplay and The Killers, with big arena records, festivals, something that moves globally," he said. Pusha T had a different response, seeming to be over collaborations entirely. “Man. I don’t know. I’m collab’d out. I don’t even care about collaborations if it’s not among a great body of work. I’m into cohesive, great bodies of work. I feel like, in these times, with everybody feeling so fly-by-night, that’s the only thing that’s keeping this genre alive," Pusha T remarked.

Read More: Clipse's Debut Album "Lord Willin'" Turns 21

No Malice And Pusha T On Clipse Collaborations

US rappers Pusha T (L) and his brother No Malice present creations for the Louis Vuitton Menswear Spring-Summer 2024 show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on the Pont Neuf, central Paris, on June 20, 2023. (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA / AFP) (Photo by JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP via Getty Images)

Earlier this year Pharrell made his debut as the head of menswear at Louis Vuitton. He's a frequent collaborator of Clipse so its no surprise that both brothers were in attendance. What did come as a surprise to fans though, is that they debuted a brand new Clipse song during the show.

What do you think of the different answers Pusha T and No Malice gave about future Clipse collaborations? Let us know which future you would prefer for the duo in the comment section below.

Read More: Clipse's "Hell Hath No Fury" Turns 17

[Via]