Shawn Carter Foundation
- MusicJAY-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation Raises $20 Million For College StudentsJAY-Z's star-studded gala for the Shawn Carter Foundation raised $20 million.By Cole Blake
- StreetwearJay-Z's Shawn Carter Foundation's 20th Anniversary Gala Gathered All The StarsLil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Hov's mother Gloria Carter, and A$AP Ferg were among the famous attendees.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicJay-Z & Rihanna Make Massive Coronavirus Relief DonationsJay-Z and Rihanna lead by example with massive million-dollar coronavirus relief donations, set to assist those directly affected by the pandemic.By Mitch Findlay