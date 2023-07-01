Jay-Z received an honor few hip-hop artists have achieved so far: getting a full exhibition dedicated to him. Moreover, the Brooklyn Public Library recently opened “The Book Of Hov” to the public on Friday (July 14) after a star-studded opening night the previous day. Its website explains that the exhibition “presents thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on JAY-Z’s professional life.” It aims to “provide a behind-the-scenes look at a Hall of Fame songwriter and performer, successful business person and a consequential philanthropist” and commend his “artistry, roots, accomplishments and transcendent cultural impact.”

Of course, Beyoncé showed up the entire competition in a sleek, figure-hugging orange dress to support her husband alongside their daughter Blue Ivy. Many other stars appeared, such as Lil Uzi Vert, Just Blaze, Fat Joe, Rakim, Yo Gotti, DJ Khaled, and more. Given Jay-Z’s indelible impact as a musician, creative, businessman, and leader, it seems arduous to contain a career like that with just a few physical representations. But it seems like they blew everyone away, even veterans and legends like Questlove.

Read More: Jay-Z Nominated For An Emmy For Superbowl Halftime Show

Beyoncé Stuns In Support Of Her Husband’s Exhibition

Beyoncé and Blue Ivy at ‘The Book of Hov’ event tonight in Brooklyn 👑 pic.twitter.com/xUAxHKIu7j — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) July 14, 2023

Furthermore, the Roots icon particularly praised the exhibition’s recreation of Baseline Studios. This is where Hov crafted hits for albums like The Blueprint and The Black Album, and Questlove recorded his reaction. “Yo, man… I’m mind-blown,” he shared. “They recreated Baseline Studios!” He then asked Just Blaze how long this process took, and apparently it was a couple of months. Among all of the homages to Jay-Z, this certainly represented something particularly special and impressive.

Questlove Blown Away By Jay-Z’s “The Book Of Hov”

Meanwhile, the New York legend’s mother Gloria Carter spoke at the library at an earlier event for hip-hop’s 50th anniversary. “He was a very special child,” she remarked to Angie Martinez. “He was that kid that was like, ‘Yo ma, the sun is shining and I want to go outside.’ I’ll be like, ‘Baby, it’s cold out.’ He’d be like, ‘The sun is shining.’ I’d be like, ‘Okay, I’ma let you go outside.’ Open the door put him outside and I’m looking out the door and a couple minutes he’s ringing the bell [shivering]. So I was like, ‘What happened?’ He was like, ‘It’s cold outside.’ That’s how a lesson is learned.” For more news and the latest updates on Jay-Z, stay logged into HNHH.

Read More: Lil Wayne Says JAY-Z Inspired Him To Stop Writing His Lyrics

[via] [via]