Beyonce stunned her Instagram followers yesterday (July 15), with a series of glamorous photos. In the photos, she’s seen rocking a plunging, silver and black gown with a slit. She also sported some diamond-covered shades and a simple, sleek bun. Bey also topped the look off with a few tasteful pieces of jewelry and a simple pair of black gloves. She wore the stunning gown for a night on the town with her husband Jay-Z and their oldest daughter, Blue Ivy.

The artist just recently embarked on the North American leg of her “Renaissance” tour, kicking it off with a performance in Toronto. She closed out the European leg of the tour at the end of last month. The singer shared a series of sweet photos in Paris alongside her husband in honor of moving on to the next stretch of the tour. She’ll go on to make over 30 more stops across the U.S. and Canada before wrapping up in September. The “Renaissance” tour features notable dates in Chicago, Atlanta, Seattle, and more.

Beyonce Shows Off Plunging Dress

Recently, Beyonce was spotted rocking another bold outfit at Jay-Z’s “Book Of Hov” exhibition in New York. The exhibition “presents thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on JAY-Z’s professional life.” It seeks to “provide a behind-the-scenes look at a Hall of Fame songwriter and performer, successful business person and a consequential philanthropist,” and to honor Jay-Z’s “artistry, roots, accomplishments and transcendent cultural impact.”

The event featured various celebrity guests, including Lil Uzi Vert, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Rakim, and more. Blue Ivy also joined Beyonce at her father’s exhibition. Questlove even shared a clip of his own reaction to the exhibition, saying “Yo, man… I’m mind-blown.” He continued to express his amazement, saying “They recreated Baseline Studios!”

