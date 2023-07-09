Beyoncé has finally made landfall in North America. After working her way across Western Europe for the past two months, the pop megastar kicked off the Renaissance World Tour’s North American leg in Toronto on July 8. As she had done with several stops in Europe, Queen Bey graced her followers with a glimpse of several of her concert outfits after the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

After the Toronto show, Beyoncé’s social media showed off a dazzling chain-mesh mini-dress. Furthermore, they also released pictures of a camo-print leotard with a matching jacket. However, the comments were split between thirsting over the pop star, declaring their love for the show, and demanding justice for Pittsburgh. Beyoncé is scheduled to perform another show in Toronto on July 9 before starting to travel across the US. Her first American show will be in Philadelphia on July 12. Furthermore, the tour will end in Kansas City on October 1.

Pittsburgh Demands Answers About Cancelled Renaissance Show

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mayor Ed Gainey (@mayoredgainey)

However, not everyone is stoked about the North American leg of the tour. On July 5, it was announced that the August 3 show in Pittsburgh had been canceled. The official reason given was “production logistics and scheduling issues.” The Pittsburgh show had originally sat between stops in Foxborough, Massachusetts and Washington DC on the tour schedule. At the time of writing, no other information about the cancellation has been released. Elsewhere, shows in Inglewood, Seattle, and Kansas City were rescheduled but not outright canceled. The biggest disruption was moving the Kansas City date to the end of the tour. Originally, Beyoncé was meant to close out the tour in her hometown of New Orleans.

Understandably, Beyoncé fans in Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania are very upset about the show being removed from the tour. “I don’t think I’ve ever been this upset with someone I don’t even know,” wrote one fan on Twitter. The situation has gotten bad enough that Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey even released a statement about it. “We were fully prepared to welcome her to Pittsburgh and honor her with an official day recognizing her visit and accomplishments. We are in conversations with the promoter for the event in order to gain an understanding about what led to the cancellation, and if there is anything we can do as a city to find a new date or location for her show.

