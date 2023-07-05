Beyonce’s scheduled “Renaissance” tour stop in Pittsburgh, PA has been canceled. According to the Acrisure Stadium’s Twitter account, the cancellation is due to “production logistics and scheduling issues.” Though fans can no longer expect to see Beyonce grace the stage on August 3, the performance is likely to be rescheduled for a later date.

Beyonce recently wrapped up the European leg of the tour, and is scheduled to perform three shows in Canada this weekend. She’ll then make her way through the U.S., starting with dates in Philly, Nashville, and Louisville. Last week, Beyonce and her husband Jay-Z posed for IG in celebration of closing out the European leg. She also just recently dropped some new tour merch in collaboration with Amazon Music.

Show Canceled Due To “Logistics And Scheduling Issues”

Last month, Beyonce’s Renaissance tied for Album Of The Year with SZA’s SOS. Her track “Break My Soul” also took home two awards for Viewer’s Choice and BET Her. A plethora of celebs have also shown their faces at recent “Renaissance” tour stops. Last week, a clip of Lizzo jamming out to Bey’s performance of “Church Girl” circulated. Zendaya and Tom Holland also attended her recent show at the PGE Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland. Other notable tour attendees include Ariana Grande, Future, Paul McCartney, and Kylie Jenner.

Lately, Beyonce’s daughter Blue Ivy has been joining her mother onstage at several “Renaissance” shows. Fans have been mostly supportive, however, some social media users have thrown shade at the 11-year-old for her dance moves. Most recently, Tasha K tore into Blue Ivy, claiming that “her momma has to be honest with her.” “Everybody knows that Blue Ivy was very stiff up there,” she said, “We’ve seen 13-year-old girls from the hood outdance and hula-hoop her!” As expected, the Beyhive fiercely defended Blue Ivy, coming back at the content creator in full force. Several users noted her recent legal battle with Cardi B, claiming that Tasha K is playing a “dangerous game” messing with Queen Bey’s daughter.

