A photo of Beyonce wearing a cloak as she walks behind Blue Ivy while traveling through Europe is going viral on social media. Many are comparing the singer’s outfit to Darth Vader, among other characters. She’s currently in Europe to perform on her Renaissance World Tour.

“Me, out getting snacks, dressed in my blanket,” one user on Twitter joked in response to the picture. Another compared Beyonce’s look to The Emperor and Anakin Skywalker in Star Wars. “She just wanna avoid the paps. They cant get any pic of her face anyways,” another user theorized.

Blue Ivy Performs On The “Renaissance World Tour”

LONDON, ENGLAND – May 29: Blue Ivy Carter performs onstage during the Beyoncé “RENAISSANCE WORLD TOUR” at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 29, 2023, in London, England. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood)

Blue Ivy has been joining her mother for performances on the Renaissance World Tour throughout its run of shows. JAY-Z has been spotted in attendance at several concerts as well. During one recent performance, Beyonce was able to get the crowd to sing “Happy Birthday” for Solange.

Beyonce is currently touring in support of her seventh studio album, Renaissance. She released the project back on July 29, 2022, as her first solo effort since 2016’s Lemonade. She worked on the album with Nova Wav, The-Dream, Symbolyc One, A. G. Cook, Honey Dijon, Beam, Tricky Stewart, BloodPop, Skrillex, Hit-Boy, No I.D., P2J, and various others. Guest vocalists include Beam, Grace Jones, and Tems. The album debuted at number one on the US Billboard 200 chart, with 332,000 album-equivalent units, making it Beyonce’s seventh consecutive album to debut atop the chart. The lead single, “Break My Soul,” reached number one the US Billboard Hot 100 as well. Beyonce will continue traveling on the Renaissance World Tour throughout the summer. Her final stop will be a show in New Orleans in September. For now, her next show is in Frankfurt on Saturday night. Check out the new picture of Beyonce published by TMZ here.

