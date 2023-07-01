JAY-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation has raised $20 million to help college students pay for their higher education. The legendary rapper hosted a black-tie gala in New York City on Friday to celebrate the organization’s 20-year anniversary.

Among the biggest donations was one from Amazon chairman Jeff Bezos. He and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, contributed $10 million to the cause. Twitter founder Jack Dorsey also provided $2 million. Other attendees at the gala included Beyoncé, DJ Khaled, Lil Uzi Vert, and Meek Mill.

Read More: Jay-Z’s Shawn Carter Foundation’s 20th Anniversary Gala Gathered All The Stars

JAY-Z At The Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Gala

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JULY 14: Jay-Z attends the Shawn Carter Foundation 20th Anniversary Black Tie Gala at Pier 60 on July 14, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Roc Nation)

The Shawn Carter Foundation has worked to provide college scholarships, study abroad opportunities, wealth-building programs, and more for underserved youth and families from disenfranchised communities since its inception in 2003. JAY-Z launched the organization with his mother, Gloria Carter.

Prior to the gala, JAY-Z and the Brooklyn Public Library opened the Book of HOV exhibition. In honor of Hip Hop’s 50th Anniversary, the space “presents thousands of archived objects, including original recording masters, never-before-seen photos, iconic stage wear, prestigious awards and recognitions, as well as videos and artifacts from every facet on JAY-Z’s professional life.”

After it’s launch on Thursday, Jermaine Dupri labeled it the most creative tribute to hip-hop that he’s seen. “As I’m coming in the studio, I’m watching clips of this ‘Book of HOV’ thing that Brooklyn Library decided to wrap the whole building in JAY-Z’s lyrics and turn the whole library into the ‘Book of HOV’ exhibit,” Dupri said on his Instagram Stories. “And recreate Baseline [Studios]. Listen, man. This is one of the most creative things I’ve seen done for Hip Hop 50.”

He continued: “I been saying this. When I wore the flat top, I did that to pay my respects and homage to Hip Hop. But this Brooklyn Library wrapping — the library with his lyrics — this is the most creative thing I’ve seen this whole Hip Hop 50, and I’m inspired.”

Read More: The Book Of HOV Jay-Z Exhibit: What To Know

[Via]