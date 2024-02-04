Ice Spice Hits Pre-Grammys Gala Amid Alleged Latto Feud & Fanbase Clashing

Ice Spice was one of many stunning stars at Clive Davis' annual Pre-Grammys Gala on Saturday (February 3), rocking a sleek, black Rick Owens dress. Others like Coi Leray also wowed the crowd with their style, and it was a great opportunity for these creatives to link up and ease their nerves ahead of "music's biggest night." Moreover, the 24-year-old hitmaker got to meet Charli XCX, Lana Del Rey, Jack Antonoff, and many more celebrities at the event, and even got to perform. Hopefully tonight's awards ceremony (Sunday, February 4) holds even more notable link-ups and moments for all these musicians to build rapport and entertain viewers.

However, a lot of Ice Spice fans are busy these days defending their GOAT against possible enemies, although they are all speculative. Recently, some new fuel was added to the alleged Latto beef fire, as the 777 MC filmed a music video in Spice's hometown of the Bronx. Both sides speculated as to whether this was an intentional choice due to their supposed feud, which is only based on fan interpretations of subliminal, applicable-to-anyone shots and some minor coincidences and references. Regardless of the veracity or falsehood behind that, it's important competition to uphold in the rap game, but only on an artistic level.

Ice Spice At Clive Davis' Pre-Grammys Gala

Speaking of competition, Ice Spice fans found themselves in direct battle with Megan Thee Stallion's Hotties. A Nicki Minaj stan account compared the two on Twitter, and chaos ensued as each side made their arguments. Of course, Nicki and Meg are deep in beef right now, and the "Princess Diana" rapper and Queen Barb have quite the strong bond. They showed each other a lot of love and collaborated on "Barbie World," although Spice herself hasn't really engaged in any beef around this as of writing this article.

Meanwhile, folks hope they get to see much more of RIOTUSA's rap partner at tonight's Grammys ceremony. Not only is she up for Best New Artist and a couple more awards, but so is her most famous admirer: Taylor Swift. If they win for "Karma" and accept an award onstage, you can bet the Internet will break again. For more news and the latest updates on Ice Spice, come back to HNHH.

