clive davis
- StreetwearIce Spice Hits Pre-Grammys Gala Amid Alleged Latto Feud & Fanbase ClashingThe Rick Owens-clad rapper hasn't really taken any shots at Latto or other femcees her fanbase is fighting, but folks are still buzzing.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicClive Davis Net Worth 2024: What Is The Famed Producer & Music Exec Worth?Explore Clive Davis's monumental influence on the music industry and his legacy as a visionary executive, mentor, and philanthropist.By Rain Adams
- Original ContentWhitney Houston Songs: Her Best HitsWhether you're a die-hard fan or a newcomer to her music, Whitney Houston's songs are sure to leave a lasting impression.By Victor Omega
- MusicClive Davis Says Whitney Houston Attempted To Give Up Drugs Before Her Death The record exec opened up about Whitney's attempt to be drug-free before her death. By Lamar Banks
- Pop CultureClive Davis Explains Whitney Houston's Love Affair With Robyn CrawfordRobyn was Whitney's assistant and wrote a book about her love affair with the late icon. By Erika Marie
- MusicClive Davis Recalls How Working With Diddy Changed His View Of Hip HopClive Davis says that a 23-year-old Diddy changed his mind about hip hop.By Cole Blake
- MoviesL.A. Reid Passed On Signing Kanye West & John LegendEXCLUSIVE: "On The Record" explores accusations of sexual assault and misconduct allegedly perpetrated by not only Russell Simmons, by music executive L.A. Reid. According to accuser Drew Dixon, Reid decided to pass on Kanye West and John Legend, two of her artists, because she rejected his advances.By Erika Marie
- MusicBad Boy 112 Singer Q. Parker Sides With Mase Over Diddy: "I'm In The Same Situation"Artists aren't happy.By Erika Marie
- MoviesWhitney Houston's Sister-In-Law Would Like Taraji P. Henson To Portray SingerPat Houston wouldn't give details on the film, but she did name the actress as someone she loves.By Erika Marie
- NewsDiddy "Blown Away" By Clive Davis Pre-Grammy Award In Thank You VideoRumor has it that it's about to be a Bad Boy reunion like no other.By Erika Marie
- MusicClive Davis Plans Whitney Houston Biopic Because Her Story "Has Not Been Told Yet"Angela Bassett directed a biopic for Lifetime in 2015.By Erika Marie
- RelationshipsOlivia, "First Lady Of G-Unit," Announces She's Getting Married: "#HappilyEngaged"She's keeping her man's identity a secret for now.By Erika Marie
- MusicA$AP Rocky Confused For Travis Scott At Pre-Grammy PartyA$AP Rocky didn't seem appreciative that someone thought he was Travis Scott.By Aron A.
- MusicSZA, Alicia Keys, H.E.R. & More To Perform At Aretha Franklin TributeThe Tyler Perry hosted event will broadcast in 2019.
By Chantilly Post
- SocietyQ-Tip Will Teach Course On Jazz and Hip-Hop At NYUStudents at NYU will be blessed with Q-Tip's expertise on Jazz and Hip-Hop in new course.By Milca P.
- MusicJay-Z To Be Honored With Grammy Salute To Industry Icons AwardThe Grammys will honor HOV for his musical and philanthropic endeavors. By Aron A.