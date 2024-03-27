Diddy & Clive Davis Were Once "Lovers," Suge Knight Alleges

Suge Knight's prison podcast has already brought about countless shocking claims, including a recent unexpected allegation about Diddy and Clive Davis. In a new episode of Collect Call with Suge Knight, the former Death Row boss recalled Jimmy Iovine making a bombshell revelation during a meeting at Interscope. Apparently, he wasn't supposed to hear the explosive news, but decided to share it with him anyway.

“We in the office, in the Westwood Interscope office,” Knight began. “I walked in Jimmy’s office. I didn’t have to knock on the door […] we was havin’ a conversation and he overheard somebody say something he probably shouldn’t have heard.”

Suge Knight Recalls Cryptic Chat With Jimmy Iovine

“He said, ‘I’m here because Clive Davis told me that him and Puffy’s real tight. And, uh, you know, lovers.’ So I thought he was talkin’ like, they got love for each other. I’m like, aight. He said, ‘Nah, they are lovers,'" he continued. “And I’m like, ‘Why do you keep saying that?' I said, ‘Are they lovers, like, f*ckin’ and suckin’?’ And he said, ‘I don’t wanna say that,’ but that’s what that means, right?” Knight's claims are unconfirmed, but this is far from the first time Diddy's been accused of having a romantic relationship with a fellow male celebrity. It's also far from the first time Suge Knight has accused other male celebrities of secretly hooking up.

In February, for example, he alleged that Andre Harrell and Russell Simmons once had a romantic relationship. “They might not wanna say it, [but] they know they was lovers," he claimed. "They participated in those types of things. Now, once again, a person has the right to be whatever they wanna be. But own it!" What do you think of Suge Knight accusing Diddy and Clive Davis of being in a romantic relationship? Are you surprised? Do you think there could be any truth to his allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

