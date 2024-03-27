Diddy & Clive Davis Were Once "Lovers," Suge Knight Alleges

Allegedly, Jimmy Iovine shared the shocking news with Suge.

BYCaroline Fisher
Suge Knight Appears on "The Late Late Show" with Guest Host D.L. Hughley - November 19, 2004

Suge Knight's prison podcast has already brought about countless shocking claims, including a recent unexpected allegation about Diddy and Clive Davis. In a new episode of Collect Call with Suge Knight, the former Death Row boss recalled Jimmy Iovine making a bombshell revelation during a meeting at Interscope. Apparently, he wasn't supposed to hear the explosive news, but decided to share it with him anyway.

“We in the office, in the Westwood Interscope office,” Knight began. “I walked in Jimmy’s office. I didn’t have to knock on the door […] we was havin’ a conversation and he overheard somebody say something he probably shouldn’t have heard.

Read More: Dr. Dre's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony Has Suge Knight Seeking Flowers From Prison

Suge Knight Recalls Cryptic Chat With Jimmy Iovine

“He said, ‘I’m here because Clive Davis told me that him and Puffy’s real tight. And, uh, you know, lovers.’ So I thought he was talkin’ like, they got love for each other. I’m like, aight. He said, ‘Nah, they are lovers,'" he continued. “And I’m like, ‘Why do you keep saying that?' I said, ‘Are they lovers, like, f*ckin’ and suckin’?’ And he said, ‘I don’t wanna say that,’ but that’s what that means, right?” Knight's claims are unconfirmed, but this is far from the first time Diddy's been accused of having a romantic relationship with a fellow male celebrity. It's also far from the first time Suge Knight has accused other male celebrities of secretly hooking up.

In February, for example, he alleged that Andre Harrell and Russell Simmons once had a romantic relationship. “They might not wanna say it, [but] they know they was lovers," he claimed. "They participated in those types of things. Now, once again, a person has the right to be whatever they wanna be. But own it!" What do you think of Suge Knight accusing Diddy and Clive Davis of being in a romantic relationship? Are you surprised? Do you think there could be any truth to his allegations? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Suge Knight Laments Industry Hypocrisy For Dr. Dre & Chris Brown

[Via]

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
