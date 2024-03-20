Dr. Dre's Hollywood Walk Of Fame Ceremony Has Suge Knight Seeking Flowers From Prison

Dre was surrounded by industry icons like Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and 50 Cent while accepting his prestigious award.

Marion "Suge" Knight Court Appearance

The Hollywood Walk of Fame is made up of over 2,700 stars – several of them belonging to some of the biggest names in hip-hop. On Tuesday (March 19), Dr. Dre finally joined the ranks, proudly celebrating at a star-studded ceremony alongside Snoop Dogg, Eminem, 50 Cent, and other friends. "I'm incredibly grateful for your support throughout the years. Most of us have grown up together. And at nearly 60 years old, you're still rocking with me, and I really appreciate that," the former NWA member said during his speech.

"I'm nowhere near done. You better believe there's a lot more coming," the California native promised. "Pouring my whole soul and self into my passion for hip-hop led me on a pathway to an incredible career, and I've been fortunate enough to make a living doing exactly what I love to do." While Dre and his contemporaries were obviously excited about the special occasion, criticism has been flying online due to the multi-talent's troubling past with women.

Suge Knight Acknowledges Dr. Dre on His Big Day

One person who was unable to attend Dre's ceremony was Suge Knight, who's ineligible for parole until October 2034. Still, he made sure to commemorate the moment with a Twitter/X post demanding his flowers. "All you boys, [you're] welcome!!! #DrDre #SnoopDogg #DJQuik," the music executive wrote above a Getty Images screenshot from yesterday's event. "And you contributed to this how??? Just asking," someone wrote under Knight's tweet, though he didn't bother to give them a response.

As he continues to serve his 28-year sentence, Suge Knight is having no trouble getting his messages out to the public from behind bars. One of his latest viral stories is about Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, and Diddy, all of whom the former Death Row Records leader claims are in a "secret society." Read what the "Gin N Juice" hitmaker had to say about that at the link below, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

