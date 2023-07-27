Richard Lawson Trends On Twitter Due To Alleged NSFW Likes After Tina Knowles Divorce News

Since catching internet sleuth’s attention, Lawson’s account has been deleted.

BYHayley Hynes
Richard Lawson Trends On Twitter Due To Alleged NSFW Likes After Tina Knowles Divorce News

Late on Wednesday (July 26) evening, the world found out about Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson’s divorce via legal documents obtained by TMZ. While not entirely surprising, the news was followed by some gossip that made the story even more juicy, and it involves the actor’s Twitter likes. As users of the platform will likely know, others are easily able to see what posts you’re resonating with by simply clicking on your profile. As a result, many choose to use the bookmarks feature to hide their more unsavoury favourite posts from the world.

Clearly, Lawson didn’t get the memo, as he was exposed for having some allegedly very freaky things in his roster. As The Jasmine Brand reports, the 76-year-old’s account has since been taken down from Twitter, however, that hasn’t stopped people from talking about him. “First shift Twitter bout to have a field day with Richard Lawson in the morning,” one user joked late last night after catching sight of the NSFW content.

Read More: Tina Knowles & Richard Lawson Divorce “Written On The Wall,” Social Media Says

Richard Lawson’s Alleged Twitter Likes Break the Internet

Tina Knowles Richard Lawson
Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel on May 24, 2017, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation)

Elsewhere, someone else pointed out that we’re too busy dealing with “rent, strikes, COVID-19 complications, global warming, sea animals revolting, and Richard Lawson’s Twitter likes” to care about Congress’ hearing that discussed the existence of non-human biologics on our planet yesterday.

“The horniest people I follow are saying Richard Lawson’s likes are filthy so I definitely do not need to see them for myself,” another noteworthy tweet states. It’s unclear if Knowles was aware of her soon-to-be ex-husband’s social media antics before filing, but if not, she certainly is now.

Read More: Tina Knowles-Lawson Suffers $1M Theft At LA Home

Reactions Pour In

Keep scrolling to take in more hilarious Twitter reactions to Richard Lawson’s unexpectedly obscene likes section. Do you think that his bedroom preferences are part of the reason he and Tina Lawson are going their separate ways? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

[Via]

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Hayley Hynes
Hayley Hynes is the Weekend Managing Editor of HotNewHipHop, and has been since 2021. She began writing for the website that same year, primarily covering content in the Music, Pop Culture, and Streetwear niches after graduating from Vancouver’s Blanche Macdonald Centre with a Fashion Marketing Diploma. She previously reported on Travel, Entertainment, Beauty, and News at Narcity Canada for over three years. Hayley has also contributed articles and interviews within these realms to Folklr Magazine and the Calgary Journal while studying Journalism at Mount Royal University. In her spare time, she freelances for Bandbox Vinyl, having already interviewed hip-hop icons like Atmosphere and explored Syd’s discography. Hayley also uses her expansive pop culture knowledge and passion for astrology/self-enhancement to help others explore their curiosity in an ongoing Instagram video series. Among her favourite hip-hop artists are A$AP Rocky, Drake, Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, and Mac Miller.