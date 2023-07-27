Richard Lawson Trends On Twitter Due To Alleged NSFW Likes After Tina Knowles Divorce News

Late on Wednesday (July 26) evening, the world found out about Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson’s divorce via legal documents obtained by TMZ. While not entirely surprising, the news was followed by some gossip that made the story even more juicy, and it involves the actor’s Twitter likes. As users of the platform will likely know, others are easily able to see what posts you’re resonating with by simply clicking on your profile. As a result, many choose to use the bookmarks feature to hide their more unsavoury favourite posts from the world.

Clearly, Lawson didn’t get the memo, as he was exposed for having some allegedly very freaky things in his roster. As The Jasmine Brand reports, the 76-year-old’s account has since been taken down from Twitter, however, that hasn’t stopped people from talking about him. “First shift Twitter bout to have a field day with Richard Lawson in the morning,” one user joked late last night after catching sight of the NSFW content.

Richard Lawson’s Alleged Twitter Likes Break the Internet

Tina Knowles and Richard Lawson at the Loews Santa Monica Beach Hotel on May 24, 2017, in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Sugar Ray Leonard Foundation)

Elsewhere, someone else pointed out that we’re too busy dealing with “rent, strikes, COVID-19 complications, global warming, sea animals revolting, and Richard Lawson’s Twitter likes” to care about Congress’ hearing that discussed the existence of non-human biologics on our planet yesterday.

“The horniest people I follow are saying Richard Lawson’s likes are filthy so I definitely do not need to see them for myself,” another noteworthy tweet states. It’s unclear if Knowles was aware of her soon-to-be ex-husband’s social media antics before filing, but if not, she certainly is now.

Reactions Pour In

Keep scrolling to take in more hilarious Twitter reactions to Richard Lawson’s unexpectedly obscene likes section. Do you think that his bedroom preferences are part of the reason he and Tina Lawson are going their separate ways? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

I just saw a video of Richard Lawson's likes. I wish I could unsee the video Richard Lawson's likes. pic.twitter.com/xn5ekkOoPM — GirlTyler (@sheistyler) July 27, 2023

Waking up to Richard Lawson’s Twitter likes… pic.twitter.com/zb6NHYGZNv — Brittanie (@Burrrittanie) July 27, 2023

First shift twitter bout to have a field day with Richard Lawson in the morning. pic.twitter.com/SuVnCsEF4F — Waiting To Oxtail (@ThatDudeMCFLY) July 27, 2023

Richard Lawson was hitting the like button on the PO: pic.twitter.com/ZgVglsoDNO — 🙃 (@dkcmusic) July 27, 2023

Richard Lawson finding out other ppl can see his likes pic.twitter.com/pTv80wEE3H — bria celest (@55mmbae) July 27, 2023

Someone should’ve told Richard Lawson that Twitter likes are public. My man had mad porn in his likes before he deleted his page lol. “YOU’S A FREAKY ASS NIGGA!” — Reid (@RVAReid) July 27, 2023

US government: “Aliens are real.”



People dealing with rent, strikes, Covid complications, Global warming, sea animals revolting, and Richard Lawson’s Twitter likes: pic.twitter.com/K3wYPHrMSj — Kar (@karlogan_) July 27, 2023

Hey uh…you know your Twitter likes are public…right?



Richard Lawson: pic.twitter.com/InPqmDhdVC — Big Girl Slay 💋 (@Biggirlslay) July 27, 2023

Nobody told Richard Lawson about bookmarks??? pic.twitter.com/Zcz1Yef2HA — 🍾🤰🏾 (@ebonymystique) July 27, 2023

the horniest people I follow are saying Richard Lawson’s likes are filthy so I definitely do not need to see them for myself. — king crissle (@crissles) July 27, 2023

Everybody who caught Richard Lawson’s likes before he deleted his page: pic.twitter.com/CFJNRnz2Se — Dhiaa (@_no_idhiaa_) July 27, 2023

