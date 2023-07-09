Reports have emerged that a burglary occurred at the home of Tina Knowles, the mother of Beyoncé, earlier this week. It is believed that the theft occurred on July 4. However, it was only discovered on the morning of July 5. It is believed that Knowles was not present at the LA estate when the burglary reportedly occurred. Furthermore, it was discovered by an associate who had stopped by the house the morning after.

TMZ has reported that a safe was removed from the house, along with the cash and jewelry worth over $1 million that was inside. Police declined to provide details on how the thieves got inside, or how they were able to remove the safe from the property. At the time of writing, the police reportedly have minimal leads. Reportedly, they are currently speaking with neighbors and reviewing security footage.

Latest Home Headache For Knowles

ATLANTA, GA – OCTOBER 05: Tina Knowles attends Tyler Perry Studios Grand Opening Gala – Arrivals at Tyler Perry Studios on October 5, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.(Photo by Prince Williams/Wireimage)

However, it’s not the first time this year that Knowles’ home has been targeted. In early April, police responded to claims that a man was throwing rocks at Knowles’ mailbox. Furthermore, the man was detained after a brief foot chase. The man was placed on a 5150 psychiatric hold. Despite this, Knowles declined to press charges or file a report about the incident. Regardless, the burglary at Knowles’ home is a developing story and we’ll have any updates here at HotNewHipHop.

In other celebrity thefts, Rowdy Rebel set the record straight about his own recent encounter. A thief appeared to flex $160,000 of Rebel’s jewelry on social media. This led many people to believe that the rapper had been robbed. However, Rebel refuted the claims of a direct robbery. Instead, Rebel claimed that the thief had stolen the items while Rebel was asleep. Of course, Rebel is very famous for his jewlery collection. The rapper flexed his collection to GQ back in 2021. It’s a massive collection that includes $30,000 worth of rings, a $60,000 watch, and a $100,000 glow-in-the-dark pendant. According to the Instagram post from the alleged thief, the watch and the pendant, which had been designed by Rebel’s son, were the items that had been stolen.

