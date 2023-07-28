Tina Knowles Seems To React To Backlash From Resurfaced “Black Love” Interview

Recently, a resurfaced clip of Tina Knowles and her husband at the time, Richard Lawson, has been circulating. The clip is from an interview the former couple did for Black Love in 2018. During the interview, Knowles raised some eyebrows with a few comments she made surrounding Lawson. Throughout the clip, she discusses her journey of finding who she believed to be the perfect man for her, advising fans to “fall in love” with themselves before seeking a partner. Amid praising her husband, she also makes a point to say he’s “absolutely not” perfect.

The clip has received some attention in light of the recent news of their divorce, which hit the internet earlier this week. After eight years of marriage, Knowles says they’re splitting due to “irreconcilable differences.” Some fans speculate that their breakup was imminent, citing the unearthed interview as evidence.

Tina Knowles Says “Perfection Is God’s Business”

Yesterday (July 27), Knowles shared a post on Instagram that some fans believe is a response to the recent backlash. She shared a quote that reads, “I am careful not to confuse excellence with perfection. I can reach for; perfection is God’s business.” The theme of “perfection” in the quote has some fans thinking her post was a nod to the interview. “Came across this quote this morning,” she captioned the post, “I could not agree more with Micheal J Fox! I believe Any human being who thinks that they are perfect, or someone else could be perfect is delusional! ! I believe that Only God is perfect ! What about you?” To many, it seems as though Knowles stands by what she said.

Lawson, on the other hand, has been making headlines as of late for some of his alleged Twitter likes. Apparently, the 76-year-old actor has been browsing some pornographic content on the platform, leaving many social media users disturbed. Expectedly, Twitter had a field day with the alleged news, which was particularly hard-hitting in light of the recent divorce announcement.

