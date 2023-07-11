Beyonce Knowles’ impact on music and entertainment is second-to-none. An iconic figure through and through, her gorgeous vocals and mesmerizing performances have left fans in awe for three decades. The world knows her for her talent and success but many fans wonder about the singer’s personal life, including her family background and the number of siblings she has.

Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, welcomed two children outside of his marriage with Tina Knowles, including Nixon Wright with actress Alexsandra Wright. This week, Wright spoke to The Sun, claiming that Beyonce’s half-brother Nixon has no relationship with the superstar and lives in a trailer nearby. “[Beyonce] is a billionaire and just bought the most expensive house in California, 10 miles from where we live,” Wright said, referencing the $200M California mansion that Bey and her husband, Jay-Z, purchased for their family.

Beyonce’s largely acknowledged her father’s infidelity in her music. However, Knowles welcomed two children outside of his marriage to Tina: Nixon Wright and Koi Knowles. Below, we’re exploring Beyonce’s family background, including her half-siblings and step-siblings.

Read More: How Mathew Knowles Shaped Destiny’s Child Into Superstars

Beyonce’s Immediate Family

Tina Knowles, Beyonce Knowles and Mathew Knowles (Photo by Jim Smeal/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

Beyoncé was born on September 4, 1981, in Houston, Texas, to Mathew Knowles and Tina Knowles. Her parents played a significant role in her career, Mathew acting as her former manager until 2011 and her mother, Tina designing costumes for Destiny’s Child.

Read More: Beyoncé & Solange’s Father Mathew Knowles Shares Their Childhood Pic In Tender Post

Solange Knowles

LOS ANGELES, CA – JUNE 23: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) (L-R) Recording artist Beyonce Knowles and recording artist Solange Knowles attend recording artist Solange Knowles’ birthday party held at a private residence on June 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Geffen Records)

Beyonce has one younger sister named Solange Piaget Knowles. Born on June 24, 1986, Solange is also a talented musician and has made her mark in the industry as a singer, songwriter, and actress. Known for her unique style and distinct musicality, Solange has released several critically acclaimed albums, including A Seat At The Table and When I Get Home.

Read More: Beyonce Gets Crowd To Wish Solange A Happy Birthday In Frankfurt

The Bond Between Beyonce And Solange

Beyoncé and Solange share a close bond that extends beyond their shared talent. Both sisters have collaborated on various projects, and their support for each other is evident. Despite their individual successes, the Knowles sisters have remained connected and frequently celebrate each other’s achievements.

Read More: Mathew Knowles Explains Why Solange Didn’t Join Destiny’s Child

Half-Siblings: Nixon & Koi

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 05: Beyoncé accepts Best Dance/Electronic Music Album for “Renaissance” onstage during the 65th GRAMMY Awards at Crypto.com Arena on February 05, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Apart from Solange, Beyonce has a half-brother and a half-sister from her father’s side. Her father, Mathew Knowles, had a son named Nixon and a daughter named Koi from different relationships. Nixon’s mother, Alexsandra Wright, has been extremely vocal about the affair she carried out with Mathew Knowles during his marriage to Tina Knowles. Wright revealed in a recent interview that there’s ​​“there has not been any contact” between Nixon and Beyonce, despite apparently living 10 miles from each other.

“My main concern has been dealing with a child that asks, ‘Why doesn’t that person love me?’ It’s a very human story and I sit in the bathroom and cry sometimes because I just don’t know how to help him be his own person,” Wright said. She added that Nixon also doesn’t have a relationship with his father.

Additionally, Mathew fathered a second child, Koi Knowles, outside of his marriage with Tina with Taqoya Branscomb. Branscomb previously opened up about the affair that she had with Knowles, although she keeps under the radar these days. She has an Instagram she describes herself as a vegetarian, model, actress and antibully advocate.

Read More: Artists Like Beyonce: Normani, Chloe x Halle, Solange & More

Bianca Lawson

LOS ANGELES, CA – NOVEMBER 03: Actress Bianca Lawson attends Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles Lawson Launch at the WACO Theater Grand Opening at WACO Theater Center on November 3, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Greg Doherty/Getty Images)

Beyoncé gained a step-sister through her mother Tina’s remarriage to actor Richard Lawson. Bianca Lawson, born on March 20, 1979, is an actress known for her roles in popular TV shows such as Pretty Little Liars and Teen Wolf. Lawson and Beyonce have kept their relationship private over the years but they have appeared together in family photographs.

Read More: Tina Lawson Recalls Young Beyoncé Learning Hard Lesson In Entitlement

In Conclusion

Beyonce Knowles’s extended family includes not only her immediate relatives but also half-siblings and step-siblings. While Beyonce’s half-brother Nixon and half-sister Koi stand as her half-siblings from her father’s side, Bianca Lawson and Richard Lawson Jr. have become an integral part of her family through her mother’s remarriage.