Beyoncé may be one of the most recognized names in music, but it was her younger sister whom her father gave praise to over the weekend. In a touching Instagram post on Sunday, November 6th, Matthew showed support for Solange Knowles and detailed how her solo career was forged.

Matthew wanted the world to know that he initially desired for Solange to join her sister in Destiny’s Child, but she had other plans. In his post, he clarified that he also respected her decision, and the rest is history.

(Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images)

In the post, Matthew admitted he was surprised by Solange’s decision, thinking she’d be thrilled to be a part of one of the most prominent girl groups of all time. However, Solange made it clear she wanted to go solo.

Matthew stated, “You would think joining Destiny’s Child would be a dream to her.” He added, “she had every opportunity to seize the success that the group was experiencing.” Yet, Solange wanted to explore her own creativity.

The proud father also said, “And Solange’s desires and faith in herself trumped my personal desires for her. You see, I realized then that she had an unmatched character and an unwavering belief in herself. Me as a father could never get in the way of that. I finally supported and encouraged her decision. I didn’t fight against it anymore.”

Solange’s fans are happy she was given the opportunity to prove herself, or we wouldn’t have hits like “Cranes In The Sky” and “Stay Flow”. She also made the theme song for The Proud Family, with Destiny’s Child singing background.

Solange forged her solo career as a music artist with her debut album, Solo Star, in 2002. She released her second studio album, Sol-Angel and The Hadley St. Dream in 2008. Solange has also proven her talent as an actress. She appeared in such films as Johnson’s Family Vacation in 2004, and Bring It On: All Or Nothing in 2006.

Check out Mathew Knowles speaking on his talented daughter below.