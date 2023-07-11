Alexsandra Wright, the mother of Beyonce’s half-brother, Nixon, says that her son asks why the Renaissance singer doesn’t love them. Wright spoke about her relationship with Beyonce’s father, Matthew Knowles, and their son during an interview with The Sun. She says that she and her son used to live in a trailer just miles from Beyonce’s $200 million estate in California.

“[He asks], ‘Why doesn’t that person love me?’” Wright said of her son. “Nixon has never had the luxury of being a normal child. Being related to someone famous smothers kids like him, and they lose their identity. I sit in the bathroom and cry sometimes because I just don’t know how to help him be his own person.”

NEW YORK – JUNE 23: (EXCLUSIVE) (L-R) Singer Beyonce Knowles (C) poses with her father and manager Matthew Knowles and her mother Tina Knowles at the “Beyonce: Beyond the Red Carpet auction presented by Beyonce and her mother Tina Knowles along with the House of Dereon to benefit the VH1 Save The Music Foundation June 23, 2005 in New York City. The exhibition will showcase 18-24 costumes worn by Beyonce chronicling her film, television and video appearances. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

As for her relationship with Matthew, Wright recalled them meeting during a business trip in Seattle in 2007. “He said, ‘I am going to stay in Seattle until you agree to have a drink with me,’” Wright said. “And he stayed for two or three weeks until, finally, I said ‘fine!’” She added that she learned he was married, but didn’t feel guilty about their two-year affair. “I was not conflicted about the situation, because his marriage was not a functioning marriage,” she insisted. “I don’t think he told his family about me. It was a complex situation, and the family structure had been fractured for a long time.”

Wright says that her son often asks about the wealth inequality between their family and Beyonce’s. “I tell him, ‘Fame does not equal happiness, so never covet what someone else has,’” Wright said. “It’s hard to see people living as billionaires. What does that kid think when I am working 16 hours a day and trying to get accounts paid? How does it feel?” Wright added that she was no disdain for Beyonce. “I think Beyoncé is a lovely person and she has never done anything to harm me,” she further said. “I don’t want anything from them, I just want my son to be free and to have a happy life.”

