Beyonce Fans Are Livid After "COWBOY CARTER" Gets Zero Country Music Awards Nominations

Bring out the Twitter fingers.

Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER is one of 2024's big pop culture moments, due in part to the genre conversation that it created. Moreover, it wasn't the first time that music listeners debated over Black erasure in country music and how racial bias impacts stereotypical stylistic categorization. However, it was probably the biggest discussion on this topic in a while, and it just got a whole lot spicier. Moreover, this year's Country Music Awards did not nominate the album nor its artist for a single award despite it being one of the highest-grossing country projects of the year. Not even some of the LP's biggest hits could get some love.

Of course, the Beyhive is absolutely outraged by this, although it's sadly not very surprising considering the contentious genre dynamics we referred to earlier. But COWBOY CARTER and Beyoncé definitely deserved at least something. This is all pretty ironic because, while the CMAs refuse to acknowledge her work, folks like Donald Trump still try to use her music for their own gain. It's a cyclical and parasitic relationship sometimes, but the Texas native is big enough to where she can sidestep a lot of these consequences.

Beyonce Gets Snubbed By CMAs

Elsewhere, another source of outrage for Beyoncé fans was KAYTRANADA's recent comments on her. "Sometimes people don’t see your worth and how important you are. I know what I mean to people," he said during an interview of her efforts to own the rights to his "CUFF IT" remix. "Mannnn I didn’t drag her that’s just what happened," KAYTRA clarified online. "The remix didn’t get a release and it is what it is but later that year I opened [for] her on tour AND on her Bday on top of that. Now what? I love that girl & y’all ain’t gonna make me look like I ain’t rocking with her."