Beyonce Fans Are Livid After "COWBOY CARTER" Gets Zero Country Music Awards Nominations

BYGabriel Bras Nevares678 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Beyoncé Launches CÉCRED Haircare Line
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 20: (Exclusive Coverage) (Editorial Use Only) Beyoncé celebrates the launch of her hair care line, CÉCRED, with an intimate gathering at The Revery LA on February 20, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Julian Dakdouk/Parkwood Media/WireImage via Parkwood/Getty Images)
Bring out the Twitter fingers.

Beyonce's COWBOY CARTER is one of 2024's big pop culture moments, due in part to the genre conversation that it created. Moreover, it wasn't the first time that music listeners debated over Black erasure in country music and how racial bias impacts stereotypical stylistic categorization. However, it was probably the biggest discussion on this topic in a while, and it just got a whole lot spicier. Moreover, this year's Country Music Awards did not nominate the album nor its artist for a single award despite it being one of the highest-grossing country projects of the year. Not even some of the LP's biggest hits could get some love.

Of course, the Beyhive is absolutely outraged by this, although it's sadly not very surprising considering the contentious genre dynamics we referred to earlier. But COWBOY CARTER and Beyoncé definitely deserved at least something. This is all pretty ironic because, while the CMAs refuse to acknowledge her work, folks like Donald Trump still try to use her music for their own gain. It's a cyclical and parasitic relationship sometimes, but the Texas native is big enough to where she can sidestep a lot of these consequences.

Read More: Jay-Z & Beyonce Go For A Night Out In New York City After 40/40 Club Recreation

Beyonce Gets Snubbed By CMAs

Elsewhere, another source of outrage for Beyoncé fans was KAYTRANADA's recent comments on her. "Sometimes people don’t see your worth and how important you are. I know what I mean to people," he said during an interview of her efforts to own the rights to his "CUFF IT" remix. "Mannnn I didn’t drag her that’s just what happened," KAYTRA clarified online. "The remix didn’t get a release and it is what it is but later that year I opened [for] her on tour AND on her Bday on top of that. Now what? I love that girl & y’all ain’t gonna make me look like I ain’t rocking with her."

Meanwhile, Beyonce also got some criticism from Azealia Banks recently (a shocker, we know) over her whiskey brand. "I'm sorry Beyonce I love you down," she tweeted. "But 'SIRDAVIS' is a horrible name for a luxury spirits brand. Its so ghetto. Its giving 1980's hood francophile 'Latoya, Shaniqua' teas. Change the name to 'Renaissance.' That's actually a marketing slay. Renaissance whisky gives me classy successful handsome older black man with the good cologne & the good teeth/ spent $500,000 buying out some superbowl box seats / expensive legacy d**k. 'Sir Davis' is giving southern comfort/ e&J with some matted dreads and dry knuckles."

Read More: Tina Knowles Hilariously Realizes What Beyonce's Song "Ego" Is Actually About

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.
...