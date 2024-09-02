Kaytranada Clarifies Beyonce Criticism After Fans Come For Him On Social Media

Kaytranada says he didn't mean any disrespect.

Kaytranada has spoken out on social media after his claim about Beyonce lowballing him for a collaboration request. He has been facing the wrath of the singer’s fanbase on social media after saying in an interview with Vulture that she wanted the rights to his remix of “Cuff It.” He remarked to the outlet: “Sometimes people don’t see your worth and how important you are. I know what I mean to people.”

In a since-deleted post on X (formerly Twitter), he clarified: “Mannnn I didn’t drag her that’s just what happened. The remix didn’t get a release and it is what it is but later that year I opened [for] her on tour AND on her Bday on top of that. Now what? I love that girl & y’all ain’t gonna make me look like I ain’t rocking with her.”

Kaytranada Performs During All Points East In London

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 16: Kaytranada performs during All Points East 2024 at Victoria Park on August 16, 2024, in London, England. (Photo by Joseph Okpako/WireImage)

It’s not the first time Kaytranada has revealed that a high-profile collaboration fell through. Speaking with Montreality for a previous interview, he explained that Drake requested he work on Honestly, Nevermind, but it never came to fruition. “I met Drake in L.A. one time, and that was it, really. At one point, one of his boys was like, ‘Your boy wants some beats. He’s gonna do a house album.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, hit me up.’ That’s my thing: anybody that wanna work with me, just hit me up. Maybe my reaction rubbed them the wrong way, but I was just saying, ‘Hey, if you’re serious, hit me up, let’s work, for real.’”

Kaytranada also mentioned that story during the Vulture piece, adding: “Was I supposed to be like, ‘Oh my God, for real? Drake?’ I’m not like that.” Be on the lookout for further updates on Kaytranada on HotNewHipHop.

