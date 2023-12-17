Kaytranada Originally Approached To Produce "Honestly, Nevermind"

Kaytranada has revealed that Drake's team initially reached out to him about working on Honestly, Nevermind. "I met Drake in L.A. one time, and that was it, really. At one point, one of his boys was like, ‘Your boy wants some beats. He’s gonna do a house album.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah, sure, hit me up.' That’s my thing: anybody that wanna work with me, just hit me up. Maybe my reaction rubbed them the wrong way, but I was just saying, ‘Hey, if you’re serious, hit me up, let’s work, for real,'" he told Montreality.

Despite a mixed critical reception, Honestly, Nevermind was still a No. 1 album, continuing Drake's trend of top-charting albums. Honestly, Nevermind was Drake's seventh, with For All The Dogs becoming his eighth this year. However, despite it not being made explicit in Kaytranada's interview, he was ultimately not involved in Honestly, Nevermind.

Drake Gets "Album Of The Year" From Jim Jones

Furthermore, speaking of Drake albums, For All The Dogs, his release from 2023, got a lot of praise after it (finally) dropped. Jim Jones declared For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition his best album of the year. Jones gave his answer at ComplexCon. “That extendo clip that Drake just dropped got real spooky on n-ggas,” Jones explained. However, he also gave props to Too Good To Be True and Utopia. The six-song deluxe EP recently helped push the Drake product back to the top of the Billboard album charts. Despite the success of the album, last week only marked its second week at No. 1. It displaced Stray Kids' ROCK-STAR, which tumbled to No. 7.

Furthermore, For All The Dogs has also reached platinum certification last month. For All The Dogs then returned to No. 1, holding off another resurgence from 1989 (Taylor's Version), which spent another week at No. 2. Ironically, the first track of Drake's EP shouts out Taylor Swift. "Taylor Swift the only n-gga that I ever rated. Only one could make me drop the album just a little later. Rest of y’all, I treat you like you never made it," Drake raps on "Red Button".

