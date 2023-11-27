Drake's "For All The Dogs" Hits One Million Units Sold In The U.S.

Drake just knows how to produce big numbers with every album release. Even with him releasing six more tracks in just about a month, he was still able to move 143,000 copies. Of course, we are referencing the expanded edition of his latest record. After saying he was going to take maybe a year off from doing much musically, Drizzy dropped a bombshell. For All The Dogs Scary Hours Edition came out this past Friday, November 17, and it truly shocked a lot of people.

The Canadian superstar grabbed some production from Conductor Williams and The Alchemist, to name a couple. Additionally, he nabbed another J. Cole feature on "Evil Ways." Finally, to top it off, Drake wrote all of these six tracks within about a five-day period. "I did those songs in the last five days. I didn’t have one bar written down for those songs on the night that For All the Dogs dropped."

Another Drake Album Sells One Million Units

The Drake craze has always been real and this latest milestone further proves that. While it was bound to happen at one point, the deluxe version selling the amount it did, pushed For All The Dogs to the one million units sold mark. His work ethic is unreal and because of that, another record hits seven digits. Congratulations to Drake for continuing to dominate the music industry.

