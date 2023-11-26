Coco Jones Welcomes The Holiday Season On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update

Other wintery and serene soul cuts on our "R&B Season" update this week come from Omarion, Tink, RAAHiiM, and many more.

Peacock's New Series "BEL-AIR" Premiere Party And Drive-Thru Screening Experience - Arrivals

It's going to be a winter wonderland in a lot of parts of the world soon, and we have just the music to get you in the mood. For the holiday season, we've rounded up the best of the best soulful music drops of this week on our R&B Season playlist update. Leading the way with this joyful and chilly time of the year is Coco Jones with her new aptly themed single, "A Timeless Christmas." That title definitely comes across, as her song is a tender and well-written jam that invokes just as much peace as it does passion through the instrumentation, the vocals, and the optimistic lyrics.

On the other hand, we also have a lot of newer players within R&B for this holiday season update, or artists who've been in the game for a while but haven't gotten to another career peak. For example, the new track "Can't Forget" from RIMON and Kelz2busy is a woozy and well-contrasted cut, with airy vocals and a dense, cavernous instrumental pallet. In addition, we also highlighted Omarion's "The Usual," which is more of a melodic and smooth trap-infused record. Either way you slice it, there's a lot of talent to dig into in rhythm and blues as we reach the end of 2023.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Furthermore, we also wanted to point you to RAAHiiM's new album BUT IF iiM HONEST (Deluxe) this R&B Season. These additional tracks add to the project's cohesive genre blends, and make a pretty sultry and intoxicating complete package. While there are plenty of standout moments here, one cut that we can't get enough of is the slow-burning "Bodies," which packs a big punch in a short runtime. This is because of the warm keys, a low-key performance on the mic, and dreamy effects that make the song feel alive.

Meanwhile, we can't head out without mentioning "40x" by Tink, which displays the rapper's versatility and shows off her vocal chops. Finally, for the Afrobeat fans out there, Nonso Amadi, Chase Sakur, and Projexx teamed up for the "Foreigner" remix, which will heat you up if you're feeling cold in these months. Let us know what your favorite release of these was in the comments down below, and also tell us what new music we missed this week. Stream our R&B Season playlist above and stick around on HNHH for more amazing music drops around the clock.

