Drake Reaches Into His Spanish Bag On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

Which new song or project this week was your favorite?

As it starts to get a little chilly for us folks north of the equator, our R&B Season playlist update is here for you to cozy up with the best of the best R&B-related jams that released this week. We have a big cross-cultural collab to talk about with Drake and his recent feature on Chino Pacas' new album, Que Sigan Llegando Las Pacas. "Modo Capone" – which also features Fuerza Regida – is a piece of Mexican regional music with some Spanish refrains from the 6ix God himself. There's even a trap switch-up at the end that places him in more familiar sonic territory.

Speaking of collabs, our R&B Season playlist update is full of them this week. Coco Jones, London On Da Track, and Future linked up for the spacey and genre-fusing new single, "Most Beautiful Design." Fewtch delivers a pretty woozy and malleable verse performance, whereas Coco eventually hops in to add more vocal charisma and melody to London's trap beat. The drums kind of overwhelm a lot of the record's more atmospheric and melodic elements at first glance, but they worm their way in eventually.

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Next up on this week's R&B Season playlist update is Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz with "Piece Of My Heart," which showcases some dreamy chemistry between both artists. With popping hand percussion, gentle Afrobeat rhythms and melodies, plus some effective vocal contrasts, this is one of the more summery cuts you'll find these days. The same can't be said for Jeremih and 4batz's new single, "Sick," which is decidedly nocturnal. Some patient and reverb-heavy drums, plus ethereal synth pads, work together to highlight the slow-burning performances on display.