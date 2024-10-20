Drake Reaches Into His Spanish Bag On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

BYGabriel Bras Nevares189 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show
ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 20: Drake performs onstage at Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash Block Show at Phillips Arena on June 20, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Which new song or project this week was your favorite?

As it starts to get a little chilly for us folks north of the equator, our R&B Season playlist update is here for you to cozy up with the best of the best R&B-related jams that released this week. We have a big cross-cultural collab to talk about with Drake and his recent feature on Chino Pacas' new album, Que Sigan Llegando Las Pacas. "Modo Capone" – which also features Fuerza Regida – is a piece of Mexican regional music with some Spanish refrains from the 6ix God himself. There's even a trap switch-up at the end that places him in more familiar sonic territory.

Speaking of collabs, our R&B Season playlist update is full of them this week. Coco Jones, London On Da Track, and Future linked up for the spacey and genre-fusing new single, "Most Beautiful Design." Fewtch delivers a pretty woozy and malleable verse performance, whereas Coco eventually hops in to add more vocal charisma and melody to London's trap beat. The drums kind of overwhelm a lot of the record's more atmospheric and melodic elements at first glance, but they worm their way in eventually.

Read More: DJ Akademiks Explains Why Drake Could Squash Future & Metro Boomin Beef, But Not Kendrick Lamar Feud

HNHH R&B Season Playlist: Stream

Next up on this week's R&B Season playlist update is Wizkid and Brent Faiyaz with "Piece Of My Heart," which showcases some dreamy chemistry between both artists. With popping hand percussion, gentle Afrobeat rhythms and melodies, plus some effective vocal contrasts, this is one of the more summery cuts you'll find these days. The same can't be said for Jeremih and 4batz's new single, "Sick," which is decidedly nocturnal. Some patient and reverb-heavy drums, plus ethereal synth pads, work together to highlight the slow-burning performances on display.

Finally, we wanted to shout out Jordan Adetunji for the drill-inspired new song "Options" featuring Lil Baby. The vocals immediately engage, and the Atlanta lyricist does a solid job of hopping on the instrumental even though it's a brief appearance. Let us know what your favorite R&B Season inclusion was this week, as well as what else we missed, down in the comments section below. Check the playlist out above and, as always, stick around on HNHH for more amazing musical releases around the clock.

Read More: Ab-Soul Keeps His Foot On The Gas On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...