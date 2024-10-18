Drake Tries A New Style On The Chino Pacas Single "Modo Capone"

Drake has done the Spanish language thing before. He's collaborated with Romeo Santos and Bad Bunny over the years, but Chino Pacas represents a different sound entirely. The Toronto rapper has hinted at a collab with Pacas for over a year, and now "Modo Capone" is finally here. Spoiler alert, it's a banger. The combination of Pacas' signature Corrido sound and Drake's vocals is not something we would have ever thought worked, but it does and then some. Drizzy manages to find a pocket within "Modo Capone" with Pacas and Fuerza Regida.

The guitar work does a lot of the heavy lifting out the gate. Chino Pacas is the first artist to take center stage vocally, and he's obviously in his element. Drake is the real story here. He sings an entire verse in Spanish for the first time since 2018. He sounds a little strained at first, particularly as he reaches into his higher register, but it smooths out as he goes along. Drake finds a better pocket during his second and third verse, as he gets to work in English phrases. He also gets to croon over the extremely catchy break at the end of the song. Hip hop drums kick in, and the outro takes on a very OVO-esque sound.

Drake And Chino Pacas Showcase Vocal Chemistry

Quotable Lyrics:

La ninfo mami me llama

Me quiere en su cama, fresas y cocaine

Travis sonando

Cubanas me gusta portarlas, dinero es poder