Drake's New Hairstyle Is Not Going Over Well On Social Media

Drake appeared to be paying tribute to a classic Snoop Dogg look.

Drake is facing tons of backlash on social media for a mirror selfie showing off his new hairstyle on social media. It features two braided pigtails with light blue bows, reminiscent of an iconic look from Snoop Dogg in the 2000s, as pointed out by HipHopDX. He finished the outfit by matching a denim shirt with blue jeans and an oversized leather jacket.

"His obsession with wanting to be a teen girl is so weird," one user wrote. Another replied: "Just when I thought my day couldn’t get any worse." Other users referenced Kendrick Lamar's feud with the Toronto rapper. One fan posted: "When I see him stand by Sexxy Red I believe he sees two bad bitches," while another wrote: "Kendrick hurt this guy so bad he’s transitioning."

Read More: Glasses Malone Clarifies His Views On Drake As Complimentary Tweets Resurface

Drake Poses With Lil Yachty At 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 22: Drake and Lil Yachty attend 21 Savage's Freaknik22: The Sequel at Underground Atlanta on October 22, 2022, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/ GettyImages)

Fans aren't the only ones who have been theorizing that Drake is hurting. After he gave a speech about dealing with fake friends and betrayal during an appearance at a club in Toronto earlier this month, Charlamagne Tha God remarked on The Breakfast Club that Lamar has him in shambles. "I thought that Kendrick's execution of this battle was flawless, the strategy, the songs, everything, but I didn't think that it had that much of an impact on Drake. Drake hurts. Oh my God. He is hurt," Charlamagne said. He also brought up Drake allegedly going on an unfollowing spree on social media, adding: "You can't go on an unfollow spree then go on a stage and cry about not having no real friends or whatever that was about."

Drake Shows Off His New Look

Check out the selfie featuring Drake's new hairstyle below. In other news, he made headlines with his father, over the weekend, for singing a duet together at a jazz club in Toronto. Be on the lookout for further updates on Drake on HotNewHipHop.