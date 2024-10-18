Wizkid And Brent Faiyaz Croon About Love's Difficulties On "Piece Of My Heart"

A dope collaboration for your listening pleasure.

Afrobeats star Wizkid is back with a new single. "Piece of My Heart" is the lead single from Wizkid's upcoming sixth studio album, Morayo. The track features alternative R&B titan Brent Faiyaz, and blends both of their influences in a welcome way. They display strong chemistry, sounding like artists who work together regularly, despite it being their first track with one another. "Piece of My Heart" is split into two parts. The first part is primarily Wizkid, though Faiyaz does perform the track's hook. Wizkid croons about love and the difficulty that comes with growing with a partner. It's sensual and sounds ready for more of a slow jam section at a party.

The second part of the song is more in Faiyaz's lane, with a beat change that makes it sound like something that would not be entirely out of place on any of his solo albums. He laments over the difficulty that comes with adjusting to fame, and the fact that his girlfriend has no idea what it takes to adjust to that lifestyle. Wizkid comes back to echo Faiyaz's sentiments, hoping that he and his girlfriend can find a "middle ground." It's a bit more of a ballad than the first part of the song and is a deft display of the versatility of both artists. Morayo, which translates to "I see joy," releases on November 22. Check out the album's lead offering below.

Wizkid & Brent Faiyaz - "Piece Of My Heart"