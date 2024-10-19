Ab-Soul Keeps His Foot On The Gas On Our New "Fire Emoji" Playlist Update: Stream

Which new rap drop was your favorite this week?

October continues to bring us amazing hip-hop releases, and our Fire Emoji playlist is here to round up the best of the best this week. Kicking things off is the latest single from Ab-Soul, "All That" featuring JasonMartin and Thirsty P, from his upcoming new album. This is a dark and bass-heavy West Coast banger, and we love to hear Soulo back in this mode. Next up is the extended version of late legend Juice WRLD's posthumous The Pre-Party EP. In particular, the song "Both Ways" has a pretty minimally woozy trap beat, so the Chicago artist takes center stage through his flow switches.

In addition, Fire Emoji also highlights ian's new album Goodbye Horses, on which "Sh*t Sad" with Chief Keef emulates those early 2010s trap and Chicago drill days. On a more contemporary tip, Gunna once again builds an effortless delivery over a vibey and simple Turbo beat on his new single, "HIM ALL ALONG." As for some comebacks on this new playlist update, Ferg continues to build up hype for his next move with yet another cut, "Thought I Was Dead." Thanks to an engaging beat switch-up and rambunctious deliveries and background vocals, this is a surefire hype-builder.

HNHH Fire Emoji Playlist: Stream

Elsewhere, even though Lil Durk sadly delayed his album Deep Thoughts, he gave fans another taste of it with the song "Opportunist." This is a more mellow and reflective Smurk, and he's done a solid job of balancing out this new LP's direction through his varied teases. But Fire Emoji also looks back on revamped versions of 2023 standouts, such as Danny Brown dropping a deluxe version of Quaranta. With two new tracks, including the playful and Bruiser Wolf-assisted "Cheaters," the Detroit creative is reminding us just how great this era is for him.