Gunna Continues His Run With New Single "Him All Along"

Gunna drops another single in a prolific year.

Gunna's had a productive 2024. In May, he released One of Wun, his fifth studio album. He's been featured on a litany of projects, most notably the track "Jump" from pop and amapiano star Tyla's self-titled debut. Now, he is back with another single. Frequent collaborator Turbo produced "HIM ALL ALONG." The beat is more mid-tempo and relaxed, which is in line with Gunna's other releases this year. However, the bass turns the track into something that's still ready for the car.

Lyrically, the track has a lot in common with the content found on One of Wun. The bars are self-motivational, talking about chasing his goals and putting his team on. It would not be a Gunna track without some flexing, so naturally, there's some light flexing taking place. He talks about his imported foreign car and selling out both Barclays Center and Madison Square Garden. After the run he's had, he has certainly earned the right to flex. At the end of the music video for One of Wun standout "today i did good," an Easter egg implied the existence of a deluxe album. It has not come to fruition, but this track could be the teaser for a new collection of songs on the way. Until that gets announced, stream "HIM ALL ALONG" now.

Gunna - "HIM ALL ALONG"