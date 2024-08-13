Gunna's "Today I Did Good" Music Video Is A Reminder To Just Live Your Life

Did Gunna just tease a deluxe edition of his latest album?

One thing fans have learned about Gunna is that he loves to make a music video. Every album cycle of his comes with several visuals. a Gift & a Curse came with six videos for the album's fifteen tracks. His latest album, One of Wun, is no different. After releasing videos for "whatsapp (wassam)," "back in the a" and "Prada Dem" with Offset, Gunna is back with the fourth video of this album cycle. "today i did good," a more understated cut than the high-energy tracks Gunna is most known for, is the latest from the album to receive a video.

"today i did good" is Gunna celebrating himself. He applauds himself for getting on a diet ("I ain't been eating no bullsh*t"). His fitness journey is one he's documented himself for the last few years. He thanks God that he's still rich, and talks about his bachelor life. The beat is mellower than one may expect from a Gunna track, and overall, it's pleasant to listen to. The video, directed by Spike Jordan, is as impressive.

Gunna - "today i did good": Watch:

The video itself is Gunna going through several days in his life. The video is also shot on a GoPro-like camera. It gives viewers his point of view in a way that would be similar to how Gunna himself goes through the day. He also time stamps every major point in the day. The video begins with him working out in Rome at 4:45 AM. From there, he eats breakfast, gets dressed, and leaves his hotel at 9:38 AM. He goes clothes shopping and then goes to a fashion show. Gunna leaves Rome at almost 7PM, and heads to South Africa to shoot the video for Tyla's "Jump," a track he features on. The scenes in South Africa follow a similar format. After his day in South Africa, he briefly heads to Los Angeles. He then goes to Ohio State University's Schottenstein Center, the location of the first show of his Bittersweet Tour.