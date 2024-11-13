Gunna Appears To Tease Another Single In Visual For "Him All Along"

Wunna might have another vibe on the way.

Overall, 2024 has been another solid year for Atlanta rapper and crooner, Gunna. Since his involvement in the YSL RICO trial, he's been doing well to maintain a loyal fanbase amid the relentless "rat" and "snitch" labels. Of course, there's always going to be some that will hold a grudge, but his streams and standing within the game are still very high. He's still pulling in well over hundreds of millions of plays on songs, with 37.3 million monthly listeners rallying around him. One of Wun is his latest LP this time around, and once again there remain to be a nice collection of hits. Tracks like "prada dem," "on one tonight," and the title cut are arguably the main ones to list. However, Gunna has not been clear of obstacles entirely.

Right now, it seems like Young Thug is turning on his YSL brethren. That's despite making sure he was one of the few from his crew he could work alongside and remain in communication with. A tweet and delete let us know how Thugger is supposedly really feeling. Wunna still hasn't broke his silence on their relationship, so we are hoping these two are working things out. However, that could possibly not be the case, as a lot of the themes on One of Wun preached self-growth. Gunna preached more of the same on "HIM ALL ALONG," his most recent release. "They was tryna stunt my growth, I been steady chasin' my goals / N****, why you watchin'? I'm grown, n**** can't take my throne," he spits melodically on the chorus.

That confidence-boosting single now has a music video to go along with it and it's a nice fit. Him and producer of the record Turbo are enjoying the finer things in life thanks in part to their hard work. Despite the opulent visuals, Gunna's also possibly prepping fans for more. After the song concludes, a teaser of a moodier snippet plays as he hops on a private jet. Billboard and fans agree with our speculation and hopefully, it drops soon.

