- MusicTyler, The Creator Shares Outrageous "Brown Sugar Salmon" Album TeaserTyler, The Creator (AKA Mr. Beaudelaire) brings us into his world for the "BROWN SUGAR SALMON" teaser.ByAlex Zidel2.6K Views
- TVDexter Has A New Identity In Season 9 RebootThe official "Dexter" Twitter account released more clues about the upcoming season.ByTaya Coates2.6K Views
- Movies"IT Chapter 2" Expected To Score A $110 Million Box Office DebutPennywise returns big time.ByAida C.3.9K Views
- MusicLil Baby Mentions YNW Melly In Snippet For New Track: ReportAnother rapper joins the "Free Melly" movement.ByAida C.6.3K Views
- EntertainmentJordan Peele's "Us" Gets Mysterious & Haunting Super Bowl TrailerJordan Peele continues to establish himself as a leading voice in cinematic horror. ByMitch Findlay1.9K Views
- TV"Stranger Things" Season 3 Titles Released In New Teaser: WatchThis season is gonna be all about the mall.ByBrynjar Chapman1.5K Views