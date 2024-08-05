Gunna Teases Unreleased Song & Vibes With LeBron James In Paris

Gunna might have a new hit on the way.

About a month and a half ago, Gunna shared some insight as to what his intentions are for his next album. "I might do this love album. Not all love songs but just a pocket of songs that's more intimate. I think that's going to be the next album for me", he told Spotify for their A Day In The Life series. There is no current timetable for when this will come to fruition, but fans are hoping its sooner than later. In fact, it just might be because Gunna was in Paris teasing a song with LeBron James in attendance. According to Kurrco, the rapping and NBA superstars were seen at some sort of event post the Olympic games. Perhaps it was after Team USA's win over Puerto Rico in their final group stage game on Saturday.

Regardless, Gunna and LeBron James were clearly chopping it up and having a good time while in France. Down below, you can hear the snippet, and it sounds fire. It sounds braggadocious and atmospheric as per usual, so it appears that Gunna isn't ready to tease any love cuts just yet. Overall, like the album, fans are wanting this unreleased record ASAP.

Gunna & LeBron Chop It Up

"Streets need that", one user on X writes. Another makes a clever pun regarding Gunna's past hits and to show that Bron is a big fan of the ATL MC, "🅿️ebron". Others are joking that it needs to drop, but only so the NBA legend can start practicing the words. "Bron gotta start learning the song so he know the lyrics when it drops". Whenever this comes out, it will be the latest offering since his One of Wun tape. However, it will also come after a handful of high profile collabs with Offset and IDK.

What are your thoughts on Gunna's potentially new song teaser? Do you think he's got a new album in the works already? How do you feel about him and LeBron James linking up in Paris during the 2024 Paris Olympics? We would like to hear what you have to say, so leave your thoughts in the comments. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Gunna and LeBron James. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on in the music world.