Gunna Describes His "Intimate" Next Project As A "Love Album"

BYCole Blake268 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press Room
Gunna poses in the press room at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards held at the Dolby Theatre on April 1, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Billboard via Getty Images)
Gunna already knows what he wants to do with his next album.

Gunna says he wants to make a "love album" for his next project and discussed the idea of doing so during a new interview with Spotify for the platform's A Day In The Life series on Monday. "I might do this love album," he said before clarifying, "Not all love songs but just a pocket of songs that's more intimate. I think that's going to be the next album for me."

In the comments section on YouTube, fans have been loving the idea. "A gunna love album would be [fire emoji]," one top comment reads. Another fan praised his commitment to believing in himself and his ideas: "GUNNA is a great example of what happens when you focus on YOURSELF and not give af what people do, think, or say!! That small group of folks that ain’t feeling you will NEVER overpower the masses. SUCCESS is always the sweetest revenge."

Read More: Gunna Returns With Stylish But Overlong "One Of Wun" Album

Gunna Performs On "The Bittersweet Tour"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 11: Gunna performs during The Bittersweet Tour at State Farm Arena on June 11, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The interview with Spotify comes after Gunna shared a new music video for his song, "back in the a," on Monday. He originally dropped the song on his album, One of Wun, earlier this year. The video opens with him performing in his hometown of Atlanta on The Bittersweet Tour. He's been traveling across the world on the tour in recent months. One of Wun marks the second album Gunna has released since getting out of prison in the still-ongoing YSL Rico case. He copped a plea deal back in 2022.

Gunna Appears On Spotify's "A Day In The Life"

Check out the interview with Spotify on YouTube above. Elsewhere in the discussion, he spoke on his health and fitness journey, his family, and more while showing off his childhood home in Atlanta. Be on the lookout for further updates on Gunna on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Gunna Previews Music From New Album On "Bittersweet" Tour's Opening Night

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
GUNNA: The Bittersweet Tour - Atlanta, GAMusicGunna Hits The Streets Of Atlanta For “Back In The A” Music Video52
A GRAMMY Salute to 50 Years of Hip-HopMusicGunna Previews Music From New Album On "Bittersweet" Tour's Opening Night1.7K
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press RoomMusicGunna Teases Launch Of New Clothing Line2.2K
2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards - Press RoomMusicGunna's New Look Has Fans Declaring An All-Time Glow Up5.5K