Gunna Describes His "Intimate" Next Project As A "Love Album"

Gunna already knows what he wants to do with his next album.

Gunna says he wants to make a "love album" for his next project and discussed the idea of doing so during a new interview with Spotify for the platform's A Day In The Life series on Monday. "I might do this love album," he said before clarifying, "Not all love songs but just a pocket of songs that's more intimate. I think that's going to be the next album for me."

In the comments section on YouTube, fans have been loving the idea. "A gunna love album would be [fire emoji]," one top comment reads. Another fan praised his commitment to believing in himself and his ideas: "GUNNA is a great example of what happens when you focus on YOURSELF and not give af what people do, think, or say!! That small group of folks that ain’t feeling you will NEVER overpower the masses. SUCCESS is always the sweetest revenge."

Gunna Performs On "The Bittersweet Tour"

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 11: Gunna performs during The Bittersweet Tour at State Farm Arena on June 11, 2024 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Prince Williams/WireImage)

The interview with Spotify comes after Gunna shared a new music video for his song, "back in the a," on Monday. He originally dropped the song on his album, One of Wun, earlier this year. The video opens with him performing in his hometown of Atlanta on The Bittersweet Tour. He's been traveling across the world on the tour in recent months. One of Wun marks the second album Gunna has released since getting out of prison in the still-ongoing YSL Rico case. He copped a plea deal back in 2022.

Gunna Appears On Spotify's "A Day In The Life"