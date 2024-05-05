Gunna Previews Music From New Album On "Bittersweet" Tour's Opening Night

Gunna's new album is almost here.

Gunna previewed music from his upcoming fourth studio album, One of Wun, during the opening night show of his Bittersweet tour. The concert comes after the release of his latest single from the project, “Whatsapp (Wassam)," which he shared last week.

When DJ Akademiks posted a clip of Gunna performing the track on Instagram, fans expressed their excitement in the comments section. One user wrote: "I knew gonna was gonna be the best since his Drip or Drown days, his flow is just too smooth." Another compared the release to Kendrick Lamar's recent output amid his ongoing feud with Drake. "This new gunna song is better than every Kendrick song so far," they wrote.

Speaking with XXL for an interview last month, Gunna told the outlet that the new output is reflective of his growth as an artist. "I think it’s more like it speaks for yourself. It’s self-explanatory," he explained. "You see the growth. You see me evolving as an artist. And that’s what I’m doing, just evolving as an artist." He further elaborated on how his mindstate has changed over the years. "As I evolve, my music evolves, too. I’m not the same 24-year-old that was putting out Drip Season 3, you know what I’m sayin'?" he said. "Now I’m 30, and I’m dropping "Bittersweet" and A Gift & A Curse. That resonates with how I’m living. Back then, it did, too. But that was for that time. So, this time, I’m just evolving differently, but it transpired over to the music, too." Check out the clip of Gunna performing new music below.

He'll be dropping One of Wun on May 10, as he continues to perform on the Bittersweet tour alongside Flo Milli. Be on the lookout for further updates on Gunna and his new album on HotNewHipHop.

