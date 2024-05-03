Gunna Reveals The Release Date For "One Of Wun"

2020 Okeechobee Festival
OKEECHOBEE, FLORIDA - MARCH 06: Gunna performs during the 2020 Okeechobee Music Festival at Sunshine Grove on March 06, 2020 in Okeechobee, Florida. (Photo by Tim Mosenfelder/WireImage)

Gunna is dropping off an album very soon.

Gunna is one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now. Overall, he is beloved by fans thanks to his catchy songs and earworm flows that always stay stuck in your head. Last year, the artist delivered a phenomenal project with a gift & a curse. Although he wasn't receiving the support of his peers, the artist was still able to win over the fans. Since that time, the fans have been hoping for some new music, and over the past few weeks, the artist has been delivering in a big way.

Today, Gunna dropped off a brand-new track called "Whatsapp (WASSAM)." Once again, it is another catchy song that fans are eager to play over and over again. As for his upcoming album One Of Wun, fans have been curious about the release date. Well, as it turns out, this album is coming out a lot sooner than later. According to the artist, you will be able to listen to the full-length project as of Friday, May 10th. This is in exactly one week from today.

Gunna Is Dropping Soon

This is fantastic news for music fans. Overall, hip-hop has been having a fantastic 2024. We have seen a plethora of incredible albums make their way to streaming services this year. Furthermore, we have the Drake and Kendrick Lamar rap beef, which is a main event we may never actually see again. Needless to say, fans are eating incredibly well after what some felt was a weak 2023. Hopefully, this new Gunna project will be able to live up to the hype.

Let us know what you think of the latest singles from Gunna, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that Gunna is going to have one of the best projects of the entire year? What features would you like to see on this new album? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

