Gunna Reveals Tracklist And Features For "One Of Wun"

Gunna is dropping some heat very soon.

Gunna is dropping a new project on Friday called One Of Wun. If you have been paying attention to Gunna and his career, you know that it has been hard from him ever since coming home from jail. Overall, a lot of his former collaborators see him as a snitch. Young Thug remains on trial, while Gunna is home free. This has consequently led to a narrative that has mostly been disproven, at least for now. On his last album a gift & a curse, Wunna was not able to secure a feature. However, it seems like some have come around on him.

For instance, today, Gunna revealed a 20-song tracklist for his new album. Carrying a 20-song album all by yourself would be a Herculean task. While the artist is going to be carrying the heaviest load here, there are some features throughout the project. For instance, we will be getting Normani, Leon Bridges, Offset, and Roddy Ricch. This is an interesting crop of artists as there is a mixture of R&B and rap here. We have already heard the song with Offset, but it will be interesting to see what the other features bring to the table here.

Gunna Is Back

Meanwhile, fans are eager to see whether or not Gunna will be able to compete with Future here. As we reported, Future is dropping a mixtape on the same day. The two even threw some subs at each other on Twitter during the early hours of the morning. If one thing is for certain here, it is that we are in for a very interesting weekend of music.

Let us know your expectations for this new project, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this project is going to be able to live up to the hype? What are your thoughts on the features that have been revealed for this project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

