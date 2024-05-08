Future & Gunna Subliminally Go Back & Forth On Twitter As They Are Set To Drop Projects On The Same Day

Future and Gunna are two artists who don't see eye to eye like they used to. Overall, this is due to the fact that Young Thug remains in jail and on trial, while Gunna is a free man. When Gunna and Young Thug were arrested together as part of the YSL Rico case, many were curious as to how things would play out. When Gunna was released from custody, many felt like it was because he must have snitched on Thugger. Although Gunna has denied this to be the case, many artists in hip-hop have effectively blackballed him.

On Friday, Gunna is set to drop off his new album One Of Wun. Fans are excited about this new album, and understandably so. However, last night, Future seemingly cut off his momentum by revealing that he would drop a mixtape on Friday. Consequently, this means these two are about to go head-to-head on the charts. Additionally, the two appeared to take subliminal shots at one another on Twitter. It all started when Future said "Fuck yo album shit ain't slappin like my MIXTAPE."

Future Vs. Gunna On Friday

Subsequently, Gunna went to Twitter and wrote "fuc what these boys talking bout." Needless to say, these two are going to be looking to one-up each other with these projects. It is definitely going to be a close one, and allegiances are already made. Fans will have their minds made up before a single song is even released. Regardless, 2024 has been the year of rap beef, and that does not seem to be changing, anytime soon.

Let us know which of these two projects will be getting your first listen on Friday, in the comments section down below. Who do you think is going to come out with the better project? Will it be a bad look for Future and Gunna's detractors if One Of Wun proves to be the superior project? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

