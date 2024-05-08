Future Reveals Release Date For His Next Mixtape And It's Sooner Than You Think

Future is easily one of the most influential artists in the history of hip-hop. Without him, we wouldn't have many of the artists that are thriving today. Overall, he is someone with an extensive catalog. Although he will sometimes go a year without dropping, you can always count on him to unload the clip when he returns. So far in 2024, he has given us We Don't Trust You and We Still Don't Trust You. This is enough music to keep the masses entertained for an entire year. That said, it seems as though he is not satisfied with all of this.

In the tweets below, Future revealed that "mixtape Pluto" is back. Moreover, he revealed that he has something dropping on May 10th. Given some of the context clues on his Twitter account, it seems pretty obvious that an entire mixtape is going to be released on Friday. However, he could always pull a fast one and simply drop a single instead. Regardless, We Still Don't Trust You isn't even a month old yet, and we are already getting new music from the legend.

Future To Drop In Two Days

If one thing is for certain, this new mixtape will not include any tracks with the likes of Drake. Future and Metro Boomin ultimately kicked off the Kendrick Lamar and Drake feud, which has gone to a pretty dark place. While Drake refuses to diss Future, there is no doubt that their relationship has been strained beyond immediate repair. Hopefully, that will someday change as they are responsible for some mega hits.

Let us know what your expectations are for this mixtape, in the comments section down below. Do you believe that this new mixtape is going to be a banger? What kind of features would you like to hear on this new tape? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

